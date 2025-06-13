Hon.Anyaehie Okameme @ 51: A fine public servant and compassionate leader par excellence

Hon. Sir. Anyaehie Okameme , a fine public servant and highly compassionate leader, administrator, Businessman and communicator is one of the “silent laboures ” in Ikeduru politics and Imo state in general.

The measure of this prodigious man of our time is seen in terms of the forte of his leadership commitments, strong capacity ,the genuineness of his friendships, the sincerity of his purpose, the quiet courage of his convictions, his capacity to suffer and his willingness to endure in order to achieve success and put smiles in the faces of many.

Today Hon Sir. Anyaehie Okameme clocked 51. It’s wonderful to wish a great leader like him a happy birthday. He has made significant contributions to Atta, his home town, Ikeduru, Imo state and Nigeria, serving in various roles including Executive Chairman, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Member , Imo state land and allocation committee and currently board member, Imo state teaching hospital orlu.

From a humble beginning , Anyaehie Okameme has always aspired to make visible changes in the lives of the people. He has attracted and also been instrumental in many infrastructural development in his Village ,community and local government area.

He is a role model to so many young Nigerians. He has mentored and still mentoring a lot in business and politics. He is certainly God’s gift to his people and visionaries like him are a rare phenomenon that come up once in a blue moon. People around him are always captivated and impressed by his humility and generosity

Sir Okameme is a very brilliant and God fearing man, he has continued to be a blessing to the Anglican church in in his community. He is a Knight of St Christopher and has bagged so many awards withing Ikeduru and Imo state

As we celebrate the life of this Political Leader and icon at 51, a man of great repute, leader of men, a man with dignity, an achiever, a man of the people for the people, a Philanthropist and Christian par excellent ,Hon Sir Okameme’s, philosophy of his life is fortified by his deep personal commitment to the self-worth of work being more treasured and ensuring he put smiles in the life of many.

His character and actions eloquently epitomize the true face of a loyalist, patriotism, nationalism, and optimism as he is one of the strong foot soldiers of Owerri Political Leaders Forum aka OZOPOLF leading the new agenda for pure Charter Of Equity in Imo state.

A graduate of Mass communication from the Prestigious Institute of management and technology ,IMT -Enugu, Anyaehie Okameme ventured into business immediately after graduation and when the call to serve his people came , he ventured into politics as a grassroot man, where he severed in various capacities from the ward level to state level and hopefully , he will serve at the national in the near future by God’s grace.

Anyaehie Okameme is one man who is committed to the peaceful development of his community and has made every effort to ensure the peace and prosperity of his people. His commitment to a life of public good has brought so much goodwill and honour to the people of his community and local government area.

The leaders and people of Atta Ikeduru Local Government Area, State where he hails from described Hon. Anayehie Okameme, as one of the greatest ambassadors of the community and LGA ever.

The leaders commented that “In spite of his busy schedules he finds time to relate will and sundry. He will make sure he attends every community members events, Okameme, is a successful businessman and politician in his own right and remains humble and easily approachable.

To them he socialises with the mighty and the downtrodden, dining with the poor and dancing with villagers at local meetings. He participates actively in local functions where he frequently admonishes the young never to give up despite the vicissitudes of life.

A standout description of absolute loyalty, Anyaehie Okameme looks out to protect the interests of his boss all the time. He operates silently in the background to smoothen things up for the system as much as possible.

As we extol his virtues, It’s inspiring to see him achieve more milestones. I wish him many more years of good health and continued success in his endeavors.

Today, we join all his teeming fans, associates, friends and family to appreciate and wish this rare gift of God to Atta -Ikeduru, and indeed, Imo state, Hon Sir. Anyaehie Okameme, a fine gentleman, a model public servant, an ardent loyalist a blissful 51st birthday