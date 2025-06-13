Governor Mutfwang inaugurates impactful projects, stress administration’s commitment to prudence, transparency, accountability 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has commissioned impactful projects aimed at improving livelihood of citizens in the state, promised his administration’s unwavering commitment to prudence, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Mutfwang, on Thursday at Old Government House Rayfield, Jos, in line with June 12 Democracy day celebration officially inaugurates additional 15 Tin City Metro Buses 2.0, bringing the total number of Tin City Metro Buses to 30.

Other projects commissioned by the governor includes; laboratory, paediatric ward and office complex in Plateau specialist hospital, Utonkon bridge, road with spur to abattoir as well as one storey building administrative block and refurbished Joshua Dariye Hall, Plateau State Polytechnic, Jos campus.

Underscoring the significance of revolutionizing transport sector, the stated that in response to president Tinubu called, “we decided that one of the most effective ways to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal was to invest in the transport sector and return the subsidy directly to the people. Transportation is a critical component of daily life, and I am pleased that we now have a functional public transport system within the Jos metropolis, one that is already yielding benefits.

“We signed a Memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to upgrade Jos Airport into an international cargo airport.”

On infrastructural development, Governor Mutfwang revealed they had visited about 3000 kilometers roads across the state in which some were completed and at the stage of completion.

“One of the key components of educational resuscitation is infrastructure. When you learn in a poor environment, it affects your learning. Therefore, we are determined — by the grace of God — not only to improve the quality of our staff and standardize the curriculum but also to raise the quality of infrastructure in which our students learn.

General Manager, Plateau State Express service limited, Samuel Gwott, said the idea of introducing the ₦3,000 travel card yielded significant result as metro buses moving over 9,000 commuters daily. “We have registered nearly 60,000 cardholders—and counting. Demand grows every week. This is clear evidence that people embrace structure when it is sincere and sustainable.

“With this expansion, we project to move between 18,000 to 20,000 commuters daily. Each of these buses is equipped with CCTV cameras, smart payment systems, audio advertising tools, and our enhanced King City Metro 2.0 travel cards.”