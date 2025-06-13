Democracy Day: ‘You cannot claim to be a democrat on one hand, while trampling democracy underfoot on the other-Senator Dickson tells Tinubu

..faults emergency rule in Rivers

Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja and Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson has faulted the sentiments expressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his address to joint session of National Assembly.

Senator Dickson who was reacting to the address of President Tinubu at the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday questioned the rationale in the continious suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and the imposition of a sole administrator on Rivers state in a democratic setting.

The lawmaker’s anger streamed from the brief sitting of the Senate at the early hours of Thursday when he wanted to raise a point of order on major appointments in Rivers State from the sole Administrator and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio denied him the privilege of speaking.

His text reads in part,”Earlier today, while we were in the Senate chambers, you all witnessed the President’s communication regarding appointments in Rivers State being read by the Senate President, as required by Senate rules.

“You also witnessed me rise to raise a constitutional point of order, which I am entitled to do as a Senator. Unfortunately, the Senate President ignored it—he did not respond, did not acknowledge it, and brushed it aside. He rushed through the President’s communication and we moved on. That, again, is a blatant suppression and disrespect for my rights and privileges.

“Every Senator, regardless of party or position, has the constitutional right to raise issues. And the Senate President is duty-bound by our rules to acknowledge them. He may have the majority behind him, but my minority must still have its say. I will communicate my displeasure formally to him.”

Continuing senator said,Many of us were embarrassed—ashamed, even. The communication from the President was essentially about deepening the undemocratic, unconstitutional military rule currently in force in Rivers State. That was why I raised the point.

“It is troubling that on Democracy Day—a day that should symbolize freedom, civil rule, and justice—such communications were read without challenge.

“Why choose today, of all days, to affirm actions that are clearly undemocratic and illegal? It speaks volumes about what the ruling party, the APC, has reduced Nigerian democracy to.

“Yes, the President’s speech was impressive and flowery in parts. He made fine declarations of democratic ideals and principles. But as I always say, words are not enough. Democracy is not built by words. It is sustained by actions—actions and more actions.”

The President he noted,”did well to honor those who fought for democracy. I, too, was a young man in the trenches during those days. He knows that. But you cannot claim to be a democrat on one hand, while trampling democracy underfoot on the other. The President missed a golden opportunity today to strengthen democracy by restoring constitutional rule in Rivers State.

“The silence on Rivers State in the President’s address was deafening. Today is not about repression. It’s not about the suppression of voices. It’s about upholding and respecting the democratic rights of Nigerians—especially the people of Rivers State.

“This is not about Governor Fubara’s origin or political party—if he even has one. Today, people switch parties so frequently we can hardly keep track. This is about the people of Rivers State, their democratic rights, and the sanctity of our Constitution.

“I am disappointed. First, because the President ignored the undemocratic situation in Rivers. Second, because in doing so, he set a dangerous precedent. I say this not just as someone from Bayelsa, but also proudly as someone maternally from Ijebubu.

“By pandering to certain political interests, the President has put Nigeria’s broader democracy at risk. What happens today in Rivers could happen tomorrow in Lagos or Kano. No one holds power forever. If we allow this precedent, what stops a future president from declaring a state of emergency in Lagos or Kano, sacking duly elected officials, appointing administrators, and running the state from Abuja?

“That is why we must not allow this to stand. That is why I raise my voice. This is not just about Rivers State. It is about protecting our democracy for every Nigerian—north, south, east, and west.

“What they attempted in Lagos during elections was a power grab. And what they are doing”

Meanwhile, A political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to restructure the country before the 2027 general election,

Utomi made the call while speaking at the June 12: Annual Democracy Day National Dialogue in Ikeja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme , organised by the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria ,is themed: Democracy Without A Democratic Constitution: Which Way for Nigeria?

Utomi said that Nigeria’s democracy would be strengthened with total restructuring.

“”The agitation for total restructuring through will stabilize and advance democracy in the country.

“This is because the present democracy is not the type of democracy Chief Abiola sacrificed his life for,” he said.

Utomi said that the present political and economic structure of the country, and “the unworkable 1999 constitution” were a big challenge for democracy.

He appealed to all Nigerians to accept restructuring as a vehicle for deepening democracy and strengthening the country .

Utomi said the President would win the confidence of the electorate if he listened to the agitations of Afenifere, Ohaneze and other ethnic groups on restructuring.

Utomi urged Nigerians to guard democracy jealously and be wary of anti-democracy forces and their agents in the country.

The economist lauded all citizens on for sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

Also speaking, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, a former Minister of Finance, said he was confident that Nigeria would rise up again.

Kalu said the bid to have a better country had motivated he and some other leaders of thought to agitate for new, workable constitution

Also speaking, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Wahab Shittu, said country what the country needed at the momebt was a democratic culture ,including a people-led constitution.

Shittu said the the new constitution would be subjected to the referendum of the Nigeria people.

He said the referendum of Nigeria people was lacking in the making of the present 1999 Nigeria constitution.

The legal practitioner said the country was in need of a constitution that would be driven and led by the Nigeria people not the one that would be imposed on them.

Earlier, the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria urged the President to facilitate a process of national dialogue and consultation that would give birth to a democratic people’s constitution.

The convener of the movement, Mr Wale Okunniyi said Tinubu could gladden the hearts of June 12 activists if he was able to implement the process of national dialogue during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Osun Civil Societies Coalition and youth have urged the Federal Government to grant any entitlements due to a president elected in Nigeria to the family of the late Chief MKO Moshood Abiola.

The groups made the call during a peaceful rally to celebrate June 12 in remembrance of MKO Abiola, on Thursday.

The peaceful rally started at Ayetoro Junction, proceeded through Igbona Market, Ajegunle Spare Parts, Old Garage, Popular Olaiya, and Aregbe, before terminating at Ogo-Oluwa.

Speaking, the Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal who commended Federal Government for recognizing MKO Abiola as the winner June 12, 1993 presidential election, demanded that FG should give MKO the highest honour that any president can take.

He also urged Osun government to strive on the employment of teachers into the state’s schools saying “they have done the interview, they should do the needful on time.”

“Osun government should do the needful in terms of security of lives and property, they should care for the generality of people” he added.

Also speaking, National Association of Nigeria Students, South West (NANS) zone D’ General Secretary, Babatunde Aboke, said Nigerians have never had a president that had the vision and passion for his people.

According to Aboke, “MKO preached free education, free healthcare and freedom of movement.”

Giving reason for their decision to join the rally, the NANS Zone D General Secretary said “We are not here today as students of history, students of Osun state and a reasonable Nigerians, but we are here to celebrate and to remind our government that the promises of MKO Abiola have failed by the leadership of the federal government, state governments and our leaders.

“We want to remind them to go back to the history and promises made by MKO Abiola on free education but here in Nigeria today education is difficult for us.”

.APC reaffirms commitment to democratic principles

However, The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles, expressing full support for President Bola Tinubu’s policies and programmes.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the 2025 June 12 Democracy Day anniversary.

“Democratic governance remains the best solution to Nigeria’s challenges, and this administration is putting democracy to work for the economy, peace, well-being, and security of all our people.

“We commend Nigerians for their patient support of President Tinubu’s administration and for enduring the transient difficulties faced.

“As the president continues to tackle our national challenges at their roots, with evident signs of a steadily rebounding economy, we stand firmly with him and his administration’s valiant efforts to build a brighter future for all Nigerians,” Morka said.

He described Democracy Day as a worthy occasion of collective pride as the nation continued to consolidate democracy and entrench progress for current and future generations.

“Democracy stands as the preferred mode of governance not because of its perfection, but because, even in its imperfections, it affords citizens the finest opportunity to exercise their sovereign right to freely choose those who govern them.

“In its fundamental elements, democracy represents the most profound recognition and protection of the rule of law and fundamental liberties compared to other governance models,” Morka explained.

He expressed gratitude to compatriots for their vision, courage, and love of country, who sacrificed through struggles to end arbitrariness, oppressive military tyranny, and dictatorship for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He said as the nation marked Democracy Day, Nigeria was led by one of democracy’s finest, fearless, and resilient champions, President Tinubu, a visionary leader.

Morka described Tinubu as a bold reformer, adding that under his watch, the country had risen to tackle deep-seated structural challenges hindering national growth and development.

According to him, Tinubu’s policies, designed to promote social and economic inclusion, have secured improved minimum wage, access to student loans, and better healthcare, among others.

He highlighted that the administration had achieved financial autonomy for Local Governments and increased federal allocations to states.

“The administration is now positioned to pay off loans and improve service and infrastructure delivery, while tertiary institutions are better funded, and incessant strikes have been abated.

“The era of politicised and polarising conflicts among democratic institutions is far behind us.

“It has been replaced by an evolving culture of institutional autonomy anchored on a shared commitment to promoting the common good of Nigerians.

“The peaceful and collaborative relationship between the Executive and Legislative branches, backed by a vibrant and independent Judiciary, has proven more creative for progress in our country than ever before,” Morka said.

He acknowledged that in spite of growing insecurity in the Sahel region and its spillover impact on Nigeria, the Tinubu-led administration continued to tackle insecurity with ironclad resolve and many recorded successes nationwide