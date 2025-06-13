APC Open to Wike’s Defection, Tinubu Hints

…Commissions Road Project in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his openness to welcoming Rivers State’s former Governor Nyesom Wike into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dropped this hint while commissioning arterial road number N16, Shehu Shagari Way, from Ring Road, Nnamdi Azikiwe, to arterial road number N20, Wole Soyinka Way, including an interchange and other roads in Katampe District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu jokingly stated, “We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of my party. Not yet, but the day he changes his mind and registers with progressives, we will welcome him.” Tinubu added that having Wike in the APC would be beneficial, saying, “We will join him in singing, ‘As e dy pain them, e dy sweet us'”.

This development comes against the backdrop of previous defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, including 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike who defected to the APC in December 2023, citing division within their party.

The President described the set to be commissioned project as a testament to his administration’s commitment to transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him the road will ease traffic congestion around central Abuja and improve connectivity to developing districts such as Katampe, Jahi, and Mabushi.

President Tinubu added that the project will stimulate housing and business growth while serving as a foundation for future city integration.

President Tinubu commended the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his leadership and teamwork in delivering the project.

The President emphasized that the project affirms his administration’s commitment to transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on reform and regeneration.

Tinubu stressed that infrastructure is not a luxury but a necessity, serving as the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration, and economic opportunity.

The President highlighted his administration’s investments in roads, rail, power, healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure to unlock Nigeria’s full potential.

“The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, played a crucial role in completing the project, which was previously underdeveloped despite being part of the Abuja master plan”.

President Tinubu praised Wike’s teamwork and leadership, saying that the Minister’s efforts demonstrate that teamship is the hallmark of good leadership.

The President thanked the Gishiri community for their cooperation and acknowledged that the community had been relocated with peace and good compensation.

“You (Gishiri community) have been relocated, not that, we grabbed the land. Like any government, we want development but how well we organize and execute them depends on us because we are there because of the trust you have in us.

“Thank you very much for the cooperation. We thank you and we thank the Minister of FCT too for relocating your community with peace and good compensation”.

“This project represents more than a stretch of asphalt. It affirms our commitment and transformation under our Renewed Hope Agenda. Since assuming office in May 23, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration”.

Tinubu emphasized that the government is committed to serving the people and earning their trust through development projects like the arterial road N16.

“We recognize that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities, and industries. There is no way industrialization will flourish without good roads. We are investing in roads, rail, power, health care, education, and digital infrastructure. It is only through these coordinated and integrated developments that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you we will”.

Wike’s potential defection to the APC could have significant implications for Nigerian politics, particularly in Rivers State. As a prominent PDP figure, his move could further destabilize the opposition party and bolster the ruling APC’s strength. Only time will tell if Wike will take the plunge and join the APC, but President Tinubu’s welcoming remarks suggest that the party is open to having him on board.

Earlier in his remark,the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, stated that the planned coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is “bound to fail”.

Wike attributed the coalition’s failure to President Tinubu’s good work, saying, “Your good work has killed the coalition. I was thinking that truly, there would be a coalition. The coalition is bound to fail, and it has failed”.

Wike thanked President Tinubu for granting 10 days for project commissioning in the FCT, highlighting the President’s commitment to development.

The Minister noted that under Tinubu’s administration, contractors now have confidence in the government, further solidifying the President’s position.

Of recent, key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have been working to form a united front to challenge Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. However, internal conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a lack of unified strategy

Seems to hampered their progress.

Wike’s statement underscores the impact of President Tinubu’s developmental efforts on the opposition’s plans. By delivering tangible projects and infrastructure, the President has undermined the opposition’s momentum, making it challenging for them to gain traction.