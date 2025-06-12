Rivers Administrator defends N1.48trn budget for 2025 before Reps C’ttee

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) on Tuesday defended the proposed ₦1.48 trillion 2025 budget before the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives, detailing an ambitious fiscal framework aimed at restoring infrastructure, improving social services, and promoting inclusive development amid the ongoing state of emergency in the state.

Ibas, however, expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from some suspended state officials, which, he said, hampered comprehensive budget planning.

The budget, comprising ₦1.48 trillion in proposed expenditure and a projected ₦1.4 trillion in revenue, was transmitted to the National Assembly following presidential approval and the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the legality of the Rivers State 2025 appropriation process. It aligns with the strategic priorities outlined in the Rivers State Development Plan (2017–2027).

In his opening remarks, Ibas thanked the Ad-hoc Committee for its dedication.

“We in Rivers State are most grateful for your commitment. Despite your tight schedules, you have shown unwavering resolve to fulfill your constitutional duties,” he said.

He went on to reveal that some suspended officials withheld crucial financial data, complicating efforts to accurately reflect first-quarter expenditures undertaken by the previous administration.

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of expenditures already undertaken during the first quarter of the fiscal year,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he assured that the budget framework had been revised to legally ratify those expenditures while ensuring transparency and alignment with national standards.

Key budgetary allocations include, The administrator highlighted several major allocations which includes :

₦324.5 billion for infrastructure and transportation projects; ₦55 billion to relocate and expand Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; ₦50 billion for zonal hospital upgrades; ₦38.85 billion for shoreline protection and erosion control; ₦30 billion for zonal secondary schools and ₦5.75 billion for primary school rehabilitation;₦2.5 billion for women’s economic empowerment and ₦3 billion for youth resource centers; ₦20 billion to recapitalisle Rivers State Microfinance Bank for MSME support;₦117 billion in pension, gratuities, and employee benefits.

“God willing, every Rivers citizen with a great idea, carefully thought out and well-planned, will find the funding required to turn their dreams into successful ventures—irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or political affiliation,” Ibas declared.

Responding to the presentation, Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, Hon. Prof Julius Ihonvbere, commended the administrator for his detailed briefing and reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting the peace and development efforts in the state.

“This Committee is committed to working with you to restore stability, peace, growth, and development in Rivers State. Rivers has always been a shining example of what is possible with good leadership,” Ihonvbere said.

He stressed the importance of transparency and due process in reviewing the budget:

“We will scrutinize the budget. We will invite you to send your relevant officials for a proper defense. While we are committed to getting Rivers State back on track, we are not going to cut corners.”

Ihonvbere also praised the inclusion of people-centered interventions in the budget, particularly in areas such as women’s empowerment and pensions for retirees.

“These are areas that directly affect people’s lives. We know the struggles of many families, and we appreciate you for making these bold commitments,” he added.

The Ad-hoc Committee is expected to begin budget defense sessions in the coming weeks, as lawmakers continue to assess the proposal to ensure fiscal discipline, accountability, and effective implementation within the state’s emergency governance structure.

