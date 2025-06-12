Night of Praise, 5 years remembrance of life , legacy of late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo held at Trinity house in Lagos

L-r … Mrs. Bola Awokoya; husband of the late Ibidunni; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; former First Lady of Lagos, Mrs Abimbola Emmanuela Fashola; during A night of Praise 5 years remembrance of life and legacy of late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo held at Trinity House Victoria Island in Lagos… 11/6/2025. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

From the 2nd left… Mother of late Ibidiunni, Mrs Moyinlola Ajayi, husband of the late Ibidunni; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; former First Lady of Lagos, Mrs Abimbola Emmanuela Fashola; Music Director of Trinity House, Sir Tosin Alao; Mr Felix Uwajeh (right) and others.

The husband of the late Ibidunni, Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (middle) , with his children during the praise night.

L-r… Former First Lady of Lagos, Mrs. Abimbola Emmanuela Fashola, discussing with Business Development Executive, Solynta Energy Limited, Abiola Okoya.

L-R… Music Director of Trinity House, Sir Tosin Alao; President of “Holy Ghost Leadership Institute”, Pastor Amos Fenwa; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Music Minister, Efe Nathan.

L-R …Beejay Sax, Alabba and others singing at the Ibidunni Night of Praise.

Cross Section of worshippers.

L-r…Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State in the 2023 general elections, Tonye Cole, with Edidem Joseph.

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (3rd left), poses with guests during A night of Praise, 5 years remembrance of life and legacy of late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo held at Trinity House, Victoria Island in Lagos on 11/6/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

