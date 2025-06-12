24.8 C
Energy

LEKOIL celebrates Otakikpo crude export by GEIL, lauds partnership

by Peter Anayo0189

Lekoil Nigeria Limited, a leading indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first crude oil export from the Otakikpo Onshore Terminal.

This milestone, achieved in partnership with Green Energy International Limited through the Otakikpo Joint Venture, marks a significant operational achievement and reflects the shared vision and commitment of both partners to advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and contributing to the nation’s broader economic development.

The export, finalised on June 8, represents a key advancement in the JV’s strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s crude evacuation infrastructure while reducing dependence on third-party offshore loading systems.

Located in OML 11 along the southeastern coastline of Nigeria, the Otakikpo Field has been producing since 2017. The commissioning of the onshore terminal significantly enhances the JV’s capacity to manage, store, and export crude more efficiently and securely—directly impacting production uptime and revenue optimization.

The Chief Executive Officer or Lekoil, Lekan Akinyanmi commented: “The successful completion of our first crude export from the Otakikpo Onshore Terminal is a proud moment for Lekoil Nigeria and our operating partner GEIL. It represents not just an operational milestone, but a clear demonstration of what indigenous collaboration, technical expertise, and long-term vision can achieve. This terminal enhances our control over evacuation, strengthens delivery timelines, and ultimately positions us to scale production responsibly.

We remain focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy future. Importantly, this achievement reflects strong alignment with Nigeria’s energy development goals and our commitment to ESG principles—prioritizing local participation, environmental stewardship, and regulatory partnership throughout the project lifecycle.”

Lekoil Nigeria Limited is a leading indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company focused on unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential. With a robust asset portfolio and a commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Lekoil Nigeria plays a vital role in driving economic growth, enhancing local content development, and contributing to Nigeria’s energy security.

 

