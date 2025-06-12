Lagos LG poll to prepare ground for Tinubu’s re-election, Sanwo-Olu tells residents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on the residents of Ibeju-Lekki to demonstrate their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, APC, by using the forthcoming local government election in the State to prepare the ground for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The local government election in Lagos is slated to be conducted on July 12.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during a historic commissioning of the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government’s new Secretariat Complex, Legislative Building and 400m paved road as well as the groundbreaking of the Ibeju-Lekki Housing Scheme at the newly built council Secretariat on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “You know that everything we are doing fosters around creation of jobs, an increase in internal revenue of the local government.

“And we believe it will promote orderly rural development, which eventually will preserve the dignity and well-being of the community,” Governor Sanwo-Olu added.

Recall that the Governor had on Tuesday publicly reaffirmed his support and loyalty to President Bola Tinubu following recent speculations of a rift between the two political figures.

Taking to his official handle on X.com, the governor shared a message of solidarity after accompanying Tinubu as he departed Lagos following the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

“Today, I accompanied His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and saw him off as he departed Lagos following the Sallah break.

“I remain dedicated to supporting his efforts and policies, which aim to bring real and lasting change to the lives of Nigerians.

“I wish him safe travels and success in all his engagements. As always, Lagos stands ready to play its part in building the Nigeria we all hope for,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

Speaking in Yoruba on the forthcoming local council poll, Sanwo-Olu stated, “The local government election is coming, it’s just one month away. I want you to use the election to prove your worth so that by 2027, it will be a smooth sail for Mr President.”

Earlier, the council chairman, Hon Abdullahi Olowa said, “when we assumed office in mid-2021, we inherited the urgent task of building a new and modern council secretariat following the unfortunate tragedy that befell our local government a year earlier in 2020 when Endsars vandals burnt down the existing structures within the secretariat.”

He pointed out that his administration took up the responsibility of restoring the local government’s machinery of governance from scratch. “Today, by the grace of God, we have not only rebuilt but have also elevated these structures into modern, world-class facilities,” Olowa said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2