June 12: Tinubu confers national honours on Humphrey Nowsu, Yar’Adua, Wole Soyinka, Amuka, Onanuga, Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressing the joint session of National Assembly members to mark the democracy day at the National Assembly Complex Abuja on June 12, 2025.

*Denies plans to enthrone one party.

,As NASS legalises Democracy Day presidential address

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The National Assembly has institutionalized the Democracy Day Presidential Address as part of the celebration of June 12 in our nation’s political history even as President Bola Tinubu has conferred post humous national honour of Commander Order of the Niger CON on late Prof Humphrey Nwosu, GCON on Prof. Wole Soyinka and Commander of the Federal Republic CFR on late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief MKO and many other prominent Nigerians.

President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly Sen Godswill Akpabio gave the approval with a voice vote after a motion when the Speaker House of Representatives Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas made the request in a vote of thanks after President Tinubu addressed a joint sitting of the apex legislature in Abuja on Thursday.

Tinubu in his addres stated that Nigeria had risen from the trenches of military rule to democracy.

He recalled with reverence the historic event of June 12,1993 when Nigerians across all divides united to affirm their collective will for democratic governance.

According to him, since 2018, Nigerians have celebrated Democracy Day on this day; to commemorate the sacrifices of the men and women who fought to restore democratic governance to Nigeria.

He paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed by making June 12

Democracy Day and by officially acknowledging Chief Moshood Kashimawo

Olawale Abiola and his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, as the victors and

thus duly elected President and Vice President respectively of Nigeria after

the June 12, 1993 elections.

Other citizens who were described as heroes and heroines of democracy by the number one citizen with the conferment of national honours include late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola CFR and Chairman of defunct National Electoral Election NEC, Late Humphrey Nwosu CON, Other honorees are Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu CON, Chma Ubani CON Edwin Madunagu CON, Frank Kokori CON, Prof Festus Iyayi CON and Prof Wole Soyinka CON among others.

Moreover the President conferred a post humous national honours on foremost environmental right activits late Ken Saro Wiwa and eight other activists of Ogoni in Rivers State who died during the infamous execution of Ogoni nine and granted them post humous state pardon.

He dismissed rumours of enthronement of one party state under the All Progressives Congress APC and challenged the other political parties to chanell their energies into rebuilding their parties torn by crisis and other vested interest.

He also conferred the national honours of Grand Commander of thr Oder of the Niger CCON on the Senate President Sen.Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker House of Representatives Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas and the the Commander of the Federal Republic CFR on the Deputy Senate President Sen.Barau Jubrin and the Deputy Speaker of the House Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu.

In his vote thanks the House Speaker Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas said that the President’s address had revived the resilience of democratic institutions in the country.

He recalled that June 12, 1993 was an era when Nigerian struggled for enthronement of democracy and demanded that the president’s address be part of the Democratic Day ceremony.

Below is the full list of

National Honours Conferred by President Tinubu on Democracy Day 2025

1. Posthumous National Honors

1.1 CFR

1. Kudirat Abiola

2. Alhaji Balarabe Musa

3. Pa. Alfred Rewane

4. Chief Bola Ige

5. Pa. Reuben Fasoranti

6. Sen. Abu Ibrahim

7. Sen. Ame Ebute

1.2 GCFR

8. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

1.3 CON

9. Prof. Humphrey Nwosu

10. Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

11. Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti

12. Alao Aka Bashorun

13. Chief Frank Kokori

14. Fredrick Fasehun

15. Professor Festus Iyayi

16. Alhaja Sawaba Gambo

17. Dr. Edwin Madunagu

18. Dr. Alex Ibru

19. Sen. Ayo Fasanmi

20. Sen. Polycarp Nwite

21. Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo

22. Ken Saro Wiwa

23. Barinem Kiobel

24. Emma Ezeazu

25. Bamidele Aturu

26. Dr. John Yima Sen

27. Mobolaji Akinyemi

1.4 OON

28. Bagauda Kaltho

29. Chima Ubani

30. Emma Ezeazu

31. Bamidele Aturu

32. Dr. John Yima Sen

33. Saturday Dobee

34. Nordu Eawo

35. Daniel Gbooko

36. Paul Levera

37. Felix Nuate

38. Baribor Bera

39. John Kpuine

2. National Honours for Living Individuals

2.1 GCON

1. Prof. Wole Soyinka

2.2 CFR

2. Mobolaji Akinyemi

2.3 CON

3. Prof. Olatunji Dare

4. Bayo Onanuga

5. Dare Babarinsa

6. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah

7. Senator Shehu Sani

8. Governor Uba Sani

9. Barr Femi Falana, SAN

10.Prof. Shafideen Amuwo

11.Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi

12.Dr. Tunji Alausa

13. Odia Ofeimun

14. Barr Felix Morka

15. Barrister Ledum Mitee

16. Hon. Olawale Osun

17. Dr. Amos Akingba

18. Prof. Segun Gbadegesin

19. Dr. Kayode Shonoiki

20. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere

21. Prof. Bayo Williams

22. Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu

2.4 OON

23. Kunle Ajibade

24. Nosa Igiebor

25. Dapo Olorunyomi

26. Ayo Obe

27. Barrister Luke Aghanenu

28. Hon. Labaran Maku

29. Mr. Nick Dazang

30. Hon. Abdul Oroh

31. Seye Kehinde

3. Decorated Presiding National Assembly Officers (previously conferred)

3.1 GCON

1. Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (Senate President)

2. Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD (Speaker)

3.2 CFR

3. Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (Deputy Senate President)

4. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (Deputy Speaker)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2