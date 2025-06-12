Julius Berger stands for quality, commitment to details, good work -Tinubu

.Woos Wike to join APC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Julius Berger’s exceptional commitment to excellence. He was joined by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in hailing the leading engineering construction company for delivering a world-class rehabilitated International Conference Centre on schedule.

Speaking when he commissioned the newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja Tuesday, the President Tinubu who stressed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing critical infrastructure across all sectors of the country, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, recalled the sad state of the Centre during the last ECOWAS Parliament Conference held in the facility, described its then-dilapidated state as an embarrassment and a stark reflection of decline.

Noting that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike there and then assured him of a complete transformation, he declared that the promise has now been fulfilled.

Continuing amidst cheers from the audience, the President expressed his profound honour and happiness at the re-opening of the ICC, emphasizing that the rehabilitation reflects a determined effort to showcase Nigeria as a nation of quality, character, determination, and great spirit.

President Tinubu particularly lauded the FCT Minister for his exceptional work, stating, “don’t pay attention to the busybody and the bystanders and whatever they say. Continue to do your good work. You are a transformational leader, you have the foresight, the vision and determination to succeed. Thank you very much”.

Turning to the contractors that rehabilitated the structure, Julius Berger, Tinubu lauded the company, for their quality work, stating, “today, we are not talking about renovation; we are talking about rehabilitation. We are talking about quality, commitment to details and good work. It reflects what Julius Berger is known for in this country for years” adding that, the International Conference Centre is integral to Nigeria’s vision of becoming a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, and global partnerships.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his goodwill remarks, did not also mince words in commending the FCT minister and the contractor.

While hailing Wike for the marvellous renovation job, describing the previous state of the ICC as a “monumental embarrassment, Akpabio said, Mr. President, I will leave it to you to say your observation on this rehabilitated infrastructure; but permit me to commend the Honourable Minister of The Federal Capital Territory my dear brother, Nyesom Wike and his team. He added, I don’t know which contractor handled this project, but I can imagine it must be the usual Julius Berger. I am just guessing because I saw their quality when I entered. Mr President the renovation, the rehabilitation and the transformation that we are witnessing in ICC is what we are bringing to this country whether people like it or not.

Akpabio then praised President Tinubu’s transformative impact on the country, saying, “The Nigerian Parliament is very proud of you. We are proud of the fact that we do budgeting, we give the approval, and you do the execution. You have put on your thinking cap, and you are very determined to leave Nigeria better than you met it.

Wike seized the opportunity to announce that all ministries and government agencies intending to use the rehabilitated facility would henceforth be required to pay a fee, emphasizing that the revenue generation model is crucial for the sustainable maintenance of the newly rehabilitated centre.

The 10,000-capacity rehabilitated conference Centre features cutting-edge acoustic systems, AI-assisted translation booths and renewable energy components.

Beside the crème-de-la-crème of Nigerian political class, traditional rulers and members of the Diplomatic Corp that witnessed the ceremony, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch led Team Julius Berger to the historic event.

Also, Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready to welcome the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, whenever he decides to join.

The President stated this at the commissioning of Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way), connecting Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), along with accompanying interchanges and feeder roads in Maitama District, Abuja.

The Wike-led FCT Administration executed the projects.

Commending Wike for his dedication and collaborative approach to governance, the President said: “He could not achieve this alone without your full cooperation as a team builder and player. You have proved that teamwork is the hallmark of good leadership.”

President Tinubu acknowledged the support of traditional rulers and local communities, especially in ensuring the smooth relocation of residents affected by the development:

“I commend the Minister for relocating the local communities affected by the development, with peace and good compensation. The government has played its part. I urge you to protect this infrastructure and use it wisely,” he said.

Amid applause from the crowd, President Tinubu addressed Wike’s political alignment with humour.

“He’s not a member of my party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the Progressives, we will welcome him because we will enjoy him singing as ‘e dey sweet us’.

