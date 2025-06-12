24.8 C
Lagos
June 12, 2025
Trending now

Hon Chijioke Ogbonna emerges President General of Ihitte Nsu Autonomous Community

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 12, 2025

We’re deploying technology to tackle smuggling – Customs CG

LEKOIL celebrates Otakikpo crude export by GEIL, lauds partnership

Julius Berger stands for quality, commitment to details, good work -Tinubu

Rivers Administrator defends N1.48trn budget for 2025 before Reps C’ttee

Abia: Gov. Otti commissions 14 roads in a day

FG meets Chinese giant, Sino Steel, to revive Ajaokuta Steel

Keystone Bank’s emergence as Champion Newspapers’ Most Friendly SME Bank of the…

UNOC: Nigeria calls for prompt ratification of agreement to protect oceans, increase…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FG meets Chinese giant, Sino Steel, to revive Ajaokuta Steel

by Peter Anayo0130


In a decisive move to revive Nigeria’s underperforming steel sector, a high-powered delegation comprising of the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, and the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, has held a strategic meeting with executives of Sino Steel, one of China’s largest and most influential steel conglomerates.

The high-level engagement focused on advancing the long-delayed revitalization of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, a key industrial asset considered critical to Nigeria’s manufacturing ambitions and job creation strategy. Talks centred around technical evaluations, operational modelling, and financing frameworks required to restore the facility to full productivity.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian government has placed renewed emphasis on industrialization, infrastructure development, and local content participation. Ajaokuta Steel Company, with an existing installed capacity of 1.9 million tonnes and the potential to scale up to 5 million tonnes annually, remains a cornerstone of this agenda, particularly in supporting the automotive, construction, and heavy machinery sectors.

Speaking after the meeting, NCSP Director-General Joseph Tegbe described the discussions as “strategic, technical, and action-oriented,” noting that the collaboration reflects a strong alignment between Nigerian economic aspirations and China’s expertise in large-scale industrial development.

Sino Steel expressed its readiness to deploy a technical team for an on-site viability assessment of the Ajaokuta plant in the coming weeks. The company will subsequently present a comprehensive proposal outlining a phased roadmap for modernization and operational optimization.

Honourable Minister Shuaibu Audu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of the Ajaokuta facility, stressing the importance of working with credible international partners. He emphasized his Ministry’s determination to move beyond rhetoric and deliver a steel sector that drives national industrial growth and global competitiveness.

This engagement is one of several high-level interactions between Nigerian and Chinese stakeholders in recent months, as the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership continues to play a central role in catalyzing bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, manufacturing, and industrial development, consistent with the shared commitments of President Tinubu and President Xi Jinping.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

State of emergency in Rivers: Tinubu under fire as labour demands immediate reversal, reinstatement of Fubara, others

Peter Anayo

Lagos approves 100 new public toilets to end open defecation

Peter Anayo

Tech enthusiasts launch platform to support Soludo’s works

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO