Families of two persons   recently  murdered in Anambra seek justice 

The families of the two persons, all tillers, Late Odinaka Thomas, 29, and Chimobi Iwuagwu, 30, who were allegedly murdered in Anambra State by local security operatives while they were said to be doing their work are seeking for justice

Addressing journalists in Owerri Imo State capital, Monday, on the gruesome murder of the two, a kinsman of one of the deceased persons, Mr. Ebisike Uzoma, a native of Umarugo in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, said, they had been thrown into pain and agony over the murder of their sons.

According to him, “Odinaka and his friend went for outside work at Aguata, Anambra State on February, 4th, 2025, unfortunately on the 6th, at about 4 am, in the early hours, security operatives suspected to be of Ebubeagu, Agunechemba and allegedly invaded the building and ordered them to lie down.”

He narrated , ” that was how three boys were killed leaving only one boy that hails from Enugu state”.

Expressing shock over the incident, the wife of one of the the deceased, Mrs. Chidinma Thomas, who could not hold her tears, said, ” this untimely death of her husband, is shocking and has shattered the dreams of the bread winner “

She continued, “I’m in pain, I want my husband to come back. Our children are missing him”,

They also disclosed, that the wife of the late Chimobi Iwuagwu was heavily pregnant , while his mother had been bedridden for years.

However, When contacted, through mobile phone, owner of the house and an Anglican priest in the Diocese of Aguata, Anambra State, Rev’d Kingsley Onuora, described the tilers as diligent workers, saying he was shocked how security officers killed his workers.

According him, “they were not criminals. the boys were hardworking, and knew the tiling work. I never found them wanting. I pray God to console their bereaved family members.”

The Councilor for Umueze 1 ward, the political ward where the deceased hails from, the Councillor representing the ward, Hon. Chima Iwu, The Kindred Head of Umuawuchi Owerre, Agim Charles and others pleaded with the Anambra State government to investigate what led to the killing of their sons in Anambra State.