25 C
Lagos
June 13, 2025
Trending now

Night of Praise, 5 years remembrance of life , legacy of late…

Families of two persons   recently  murdered in Anambra seek justice 

Deputy Speaker after President addresses joint session of Nat’l Assembly members to…

June 12: Tinubu confers national honours on Humphrey Nowsu, Yar’Adua, Wole Soyinka,…

Champion Newspapers Ltd, Annual awards held at Eko hotels , Lagos

June 12: Give due recognitions to unsung heroes, activists, Coalition tells Tinubu

Lagos LG poll to prepare ground for Tinubu’s re-election, Sanwo-Olu tells residents

Democracy Day: NNPP Chieftain admonishes FG to rejig monetary policies

Hon Chijioke Ogbonna emerges President General of Ihitte Nsu Autonomous Community

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 12, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Families of two persons   recently  murdered in Anambra seek justice 

by Editor0170
From  Victor  Duruamaku Owerri
The families  of the  two persons, all tillers,  Late Odinaka Thomas, 29, and Chimobi Iwuagwu, 30, who were allegedly murdered in Anambra State  by local security operatives while they were said to be doing their work are  seeking for justice
 Addressing  journalists in Owerri  Imo State  capital, Monday,  on the gruesome murder of the  two,  a kinsman of one of the deceased persons, Mr. Ebisike Uzoma, a native of Umarugo in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, said, they had been thrown into pain and agony over the  murder of their sons.
According  to  him, “Odinaka and his friend went for outside work at Aguata, Anambra State on February, 4th, 2025, unfortunately on the 6th, at about 4 am,  in the early hours, security  operatives  suspected  to be of Ebubeagu, Agunechemba and allegedly  invaded the building and ordered them to  lie down.”
He narrated , ” that was how three boys were killed leaving only one boy that hails from Enugu state”.
Expressing  shock  over the  incident, the wife of  one of the the deceased, Mrs. Chidinma Thomas, who could not hold her tears, said, ”  this untimely  death of her husband, is shocking and has shattered the dreams of the bread winner “
 She  continued,  “I’m in pain, I want my husband to come back. Our children are missing him”,
  They also disclosed, that the wife of the late Chimobi Iwuagwu was heavily pregnant , while his mother had been bedridden for years.
However, When contacted, through mobile phone, owner of the house and an Anglican priest in the Diocese of Aguata, Anambra State, Rev’d Kingsley Onuora, described the tilers as diligent workers, saying he was shocked how security officers killed his workers.
According him, “they were not criminals. the boys were hardworking, and knew the tiling work. I never found them wanting. I pray God to console their bereaved family members.”
The Councilor for Umueze 1 ward, the political  ward  where  the deceased  hails from, the Councillor  representing the ward,  Hon. Chima Iwu, The Kindred Head of Umuawuchi Owerre, Agim Charles and others pleaded with the Anambra State government to investigate what led  to the killing of their sons in Anambra State.

Related posts

Lord’s Chosen’s Mgbidi Crusade, 2025 edition commences in Imo …….As Pastor Muoka declares ‘operation total clearance’ for congregants

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Otuaro applauds Tinubu’s leadership at Nigeria-south Africa Bi-national commission

Editor

EFCC nabs 47 suspected Internet fraudsters across Kwara

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO