Deputy Speaker after President addresses joint session of Nat’l Assembly members to mark democracy day in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressing the joint session of National Assembly members to mark the democracy day at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on June 12, 2025.

From left: Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; Vice President Kashim Shettima and Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu after the President addresses the joint session of National Assembly members to mark the democracy day at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on June 12, 2025.

