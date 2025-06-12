25.8 C
Lagos
June 12, 2025
Trending now

Deputy Speaker after President addresses joint session of Nat’l Assembly members to…

June 12: Tinubu confers national honours on Humphrey Nowsu, Yar’Adua, Wole Soyinka,…

Champion Newspapers Ltd, Annual awards held at Eko hotels , Lagos

June 12: Give due recognitions to unsung heroes, activists, Coalition tells Tinubu

Lagos LG poll to prepare ground for Tinubu’s re-election, Sanwo-Olu tells residents

Democracy Day: NNPP Chieftain admonishes FG to rejig monetary policies

Hon Chijioke Ogbonna emerges President General of Ihitte Nsu Autonomous Community

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 12, 2025

We’re deploying technology to tackle smuggling – Customs CG

LEKOIL celebrates Otakikpo crude export by GEIL, lauds partnership

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker after President addresses joint session of Nat’l Assembly members to mark democracy day in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0118

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressing the joint session of National Assembly members to mark the democracy day at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on June 12, 2025.

From left: Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; Vice President Kashim Shettima and Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu after the President addresses the joint session of National Assembly members to mark the democracy day at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on June 12, 2025.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Speaker States Assembly Conference held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Blossomflow empowerment foundation commends First Lady’s Nat’l Pad Distribution Initiative as a Major Win in  fight against period poverty

Peter Anayo

Maasai.vc launches Exit Platform for startups

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO