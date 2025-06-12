Democracy Day: NNPP Chieftain admonishes FG to rejig monetary policies

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has lamented that despite uninterrupted 26 years of democratic rule in Nigeria, the country still struggles with infrastructure decay and a weakened currency.

Ajadi has therefore called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to urgently formulate policies that will improve the Naira’s rating with other countries’ currencies as well as take decisive action to improve infrastructure facilities in the country.

Ajadi made the crucial call in a statement issued to mark this year’s edition of Democracy Day, which falls on Thursday, copies of which were made available to newsmen.

June 12 was picked as Democracy Day by former President Muhammadu Buhari in honour of Late MKO Abiola, who won the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely acclaimed as the most free and fair presidential election in Nigeria but annulled by former head of military rule, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd).

According to Ajadi, a politician and business tycoon, the present economic situation in Nigeria has shown sadly that Nigeria has lost its status as the Giant of Africa.

Ajadi said democracy all over the World brings developments to the people, but wondered why successive democratic governments in the country have made Nigeria worse than they met it.

He averred that the exchange rate of Naira to Ghana Cedis and CFA currency of eight independent states in West Africa, which makes up the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA; Union Économique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine) reflects the shambolic nature of the Nigerian economy.

He expressed deep concern over the negative impacts of the dwindling value of the Naira on various sectors of the economy.

He urged the Federal Government to swiftly address the issue to alleviate the hardship faced by citizens.

The parlous state of the Naira, according to Ambassador Ajadi, has led to a surge in prices of commodities, saying it is effectively eroding the purchasing power of the citizens.

“As prices soar, the Nigerian people find themselves grappling with increased financial strain. From an entrepreneurial standpoint, sustaining production becomes a formidable challenge, prompting manufacturers to pass on additional costs to consumers”, he said.

Ajadi also called on the governments at all levels to improve infrastructure facilities in the country, especially the roads.

According to him, one of the infrastructures that needs urgent attention is the network of roads that link various states in Nigeria.

Ajadi also called on the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation to improve the deplorable state of Lagos International Airport.

He said Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, has poor ventilation, non-functional air conditions and has thus become an uncomfortable waiting ground for both local and international passengers.

