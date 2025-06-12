Champion Newspapers Ltd, Annual awards held at Eko hotels , Lagos

R-L …Founder and Executive Chairman Zinox Group, Mr Leo Stan Ekeh presenting Champion Newspapers Bank of the year award to Dr Mrs Adobi Nwapa, Executive director Zenith Bank, during the Champion Annual awards held in Lagos on 7/6//2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Chairman /CEO Ailes Group ; Chief Michael Onuoha: representative of Aliko Dangote Group Branding & Communications Department Dangote industries limited Mr Tunde Oladipo received champion newspapers Man of the year.Global Business ICON :Managing Director /Editor –in –Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r…Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; (3right) present Champion newspapers bank of the year to the representative of GMD (UBA), Director Head, Resources · UBA Group, Mr Tomiwa Shloye; Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, (3rd left) and others.

From the 3rd left… Representative of BUA FOODS, Director Marketing and Corporate Communications, BUA FOODS, Adewunmi Desalu, received Most Successful Food and Fast-moving Consumer Goods of the year from Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife, Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, while others watched.

L-r… Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr Mrs Adobi Nwapa; Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r… Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana). Received Celebrity investor of the year award from Founder and Executive Chairman Zinox Group, Mr Leo Stan Ekeh and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

R-L… Founder and Executive Chairman Zinox Group, Mr Leo Stan Ekeh; present Outstanding Grassroots leadership award, to Chairman Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Hon. Engr. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa.

L-r… Businessman and Philanthropist, Emeka Oguchi; Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana); Chairman/CEO Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha; international Business Man, Hon. Igwe Kelvin A( oputa obie ).

L-r… Representative of Keystone Bank Limited, Executive Director of the Bank, Nnenna Anyim Okoro, received Most Friendly SME Bank of the year from Chairman/CEO · Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-R…Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs Jennifer Egbukole, her husband, received the Most Innovative Brand Chief Executive of the year award Mr Ikenna Egbukole, from Chairman/CEO · Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Dr. Abike Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

L-r …Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Most outstanding Educationist of the year, Dr Ibrahim Mani Ahmad; Prof Carl Adams and Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-R… Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, received an award from former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Ernest Ebi.

L-r …Former. Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, presenting Marketing Communication of the year award to Otunba Soji Odedina.

L-r …Former. Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside; present, Public Servant of the Year award to Engr. (Dr) Chukwuemeka Agbasi.

De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF) President, High Chief Dr.Sir Nwabunike Darlington (KSC) middle received the Most Outstanding Philanthropic Organisation of the year, with their members including the CEO of Brickred Consult Limited, Dr. Dan Okehi.

L-r… Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs Angel Gold Okenchukwu. Her husband, Chairman Hotel CP Pascal Okechukwu, (Cubana Chief Priest, received the Brand Ambassador of the year award, Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), President of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Dr Darlington Nwabunike.

L-R… Insurance Personality of the year, Dr Dan Okehi, received his award from Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana). Businessman and Philanthropist, Emeka Oguchi, National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke.

L-r …Group Managing Director /Editor –in –Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, MD/CEO Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Dr Adaobi Nwakuche , received Most Resilent insurance Company of the year award from Fromer CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Ernest Ebi .

L-r… Mr Maduabuch Anthony, his wife, CEO , Noble Merry Empowerment foundation, Mrs. Ogechi Patience Iwunze- Anthony, received the Heart of Gold award from the representative of the Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle.

L-r…Managing Director, Saint Bunks Group High Chief Dr. Sir. Nwabunike Darlington received the Excellent in leadership award from Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke (rtd), during the Champion Annual awards held in Lagos on 7/6//2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

