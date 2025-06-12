Abia: Gov. Otti commissions 14 roads in a day

.Says it’s a celebration of new epoch

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commissioned 14 New Road projects rehabilitated by his administration across Aba and its environs.

Commissioning of the roads is part of the first phase of the 55 projects the Governor had announced to be either commissioned or flagged off in the coming weeks in the State.

Speaking at St. Joseph’s College (CKC), Asa Triangle, Aba, after he had stopped over and commissioned the projects at different points and junctions, Governor Otti described the projects as a celebration of new epoch in Abia State.

Governor Otti said that the commissioning of the chains of interconnected roads speak to his urban renewal agenda and commitment to the holistic restoration of the Aba urban corridor.

“We have gathered together in celebration, not of roads, but of new epoch. While we rejoice at what we have been able to accomplish in the last two years in the area of road infrastructure and the opportunities that have been created,

“the real accomplishments should be seen in terms of the hopes that have been restored, dreams we have revived, and the collective stories we have created for our children and children’s children.

“The Umode, Bakassi, Enyimba Junction to Ariaria Gate, Isu ihiteukwa street, and other stretches of roads within Aba have been fixed to generally improve the business environment, elevate our urban experience, and add to the appeal of the communities around here.

“Because roads do not just create paths to new opportunities, they also restore ancient landmarks.

The Governor, who noted that his grand vision is to make Abia a model State, promised to fix the water challenge of the St. Joseph’s College, Aba and called on residents of the newly fixed roads to protect them, stressing that, he expects them to take more than a passing interest in seeing that the roads are not destroyed through commercial activities or neglected as well as ensure that the environment is kept clean.

He appreciated the business owners, landlords, and the residents for their patience and the massive support they gave the engineering team while they worked on the different stretches of roads and thanked the Ministry of Works and GADA management for their efforts in achieving the feat.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa and Mayor of Aba South, Hon. Obilor Anyanwu appreciated the Governor for creating the enabling environment for businesses to flourish and said that he needs not to campaign in Aba for reelection. He explained that Aba people have overwhelmingly resolved that Governor Otti would lead Abia State beyond 2027.

In his speech, the Director General, Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Architect Uche Ukeje disclosed that Governor Otti led administration has always prioritised road infrastructure, hence, he has remained committed to fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises.

Architect Ukeje noted that the Eziukwu ends of the roads fixed in Aba town was nothing to write home about before it was fixed, adding that, the 14 roads would help in improving movement of goods and services sold across Aba markets.

He pointed out that the fixing of the roads has equally increased values of properties located in the areas.

Earlier, the Bishop of Aba Catholic Diocese, Professor Augustine Echema, represented by the Education Secretary of the Diocese, Reverend Fr. Dr.

Vincent Ogugua and a representative of Aba business community, Eze Ernest Onwuka appreciated the unwavering commitment and infrastructural development strides of Governor Otti and assured him of their continuous support.

The roads commissioned include; Umuode road, Bakassi road, Isu ihiteukwa street, Asa Road, Enyimba junction – Ariraria gate, Rehabilitated Market Road from Asa to Eziukwu Road, Aba, Tenant Road from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, Cameroun Road from Asa road to Eziukwu Road, Ehi Road from Queens Road to Eziukwu Road, Clifford Road Aba from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, School Road from Asa to the Railway Crossing, Afikpo Road from Eziukwu Road to School Road, Afikpo Road to school Road and Asa Triangle Bypass.

