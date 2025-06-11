24.9 C
June 11, 2025
Photo Gallery

Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo

The Sole Administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas,  (middle) presenting  Rivers state 2025 Budget to the  House leader of the House of Representatives / Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers,  Prof Julius Ihonvbere (right) with them is the Minority  Whip of the House,  Hon Ali Isah JC during the Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 L—R… Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka; presents  Rivers state 2025 Budget to  House leaded/ Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee, Prof Hon. Julus Ihonvbere [right]  and Minority  Whip Hon. Ali Isah during the Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

