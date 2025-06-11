Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held in Abuja

The Sole Administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, (middle) presenting Rivers state 2025 Budget to the House leader of the House of Representatives / Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers, Prof Julius Ihonvbere (right) with them is the Minority Whip of the House, Hon Ali Isah JC during the Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka; presents Rivers state 2025 Budget to House leaded/ Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee, Prof Hon. Julus Ihonvbere [right] and Minority Whip Hon. Ali Isah during the Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

