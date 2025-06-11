Obi Cubana Visits Business Mogul, Nwagbo Barnabas, Endorses Forthcoming Legendary Highlife Awards in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A renowned Philanthropist, Entrepreneur and Chairman of the Cubana Group of Companies, Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital to visit his friend and business mogul, Ambassador Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas, and the duo were joined by popular comedian, Angel D’ Laugh as they unveiled what could be described as one of the biggest ‘Highlife Award Platform in Nigeria, the “ICON World Enter10ment”.

The ICON World Enter10ment platform at the brief unveiling ceremony announced it’s forthcoming South South and South East Highlife Legendary Award ceremony scheduled to hold on Friday September 5th, 2025 at the EUI Event Centre, GRA, Port Harcourt.

Obi Cubana, in a remarkable endorsement, threw his weight behind the upcoming event, lending his credibility to the project.

He described his visit on his friend, Dr Barnabas as historic, saying that “this development is expected to generate significant buzz and anticipation among music fans and industry stakeholders.”

Speaking, President of the ICON World Enter10ment, Amb. Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belburge International Limited (Customs Bonded Terminal), and Roseluxe Hotel Limited, as well as the Irish Homes Limited (a real estate firm), expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing it’s potential to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of highlife music in Nigeria through the platform.

Dr. Banny, as he is popularly known, a recipient of the coveted ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Distinguished African Youth Role Model and African Under-40 CEOs Awards, stated that the event promises to bring together icons and enthusiasts of the genre, providing a platform for recognition and celebration.

The Rivers State based business mogul in the clearing and forwarding business, further disclosed that the Highlife Award Platform aims to honor outstanding contributions to the genre, with a star-studded ceremony that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

“With our vision and the endorsement of Obi Cubana, and the support of all, this event is poised to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s music scene,” Dr. Banny said.