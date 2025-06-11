NRC goes tough on illegal mining activities near rail tracks

24.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0143

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has pledged to take serious action against illegal mining activities causing damage to rail tracks.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Kayode Opeifa, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Jebba, on the sidelines of an inspection tour of rail tracks in Mokwa, Niger.

The NRC boss described the actions by the miners as “economic saboteurs undermining the assets of the country”.

“They dont know the implications of what they are doing. They are damaging the asset entrusted to the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“You can see the tracks that come from Jebba to Mokwa. It has affected the rail tracks by the time they go burrowing into the soil.

“This is an economic sabotage and the government will take appropriate actions,” he said.

Opeifa called on the Niger Government to deploy appropriate security personnel to stop the sabotage of the national resources.

 

