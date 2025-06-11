24.9 C
Lagos
June 11, 2025
Trending now

CBN debunks report on BDC recapitalisation deadline

June 12: Igbo group seeks immortalisation of Humphrey Nwosu

NCC, Stakeholders Tackle Rural Connectivity Challenges

Obi Cubana Visits Business Mogul, Nwagbo Barnabas, Endorses Forthcoming Legendary Highlife Awards…

NPA Meets With APM Terminals, Shipping Lines Over Container Movement To Seaport

NRC goes tough on illegal mining activities near rail tracks

Nigerian Gas Association President Appointed International Gas Union’s Africa Regional Coordinator

Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held…

FG debunks claim, says it is yet to take final decision on…

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Greece Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe 65 Birthday Service…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

June 12: Igbo group seeks immortalisation of Humphrey Nwosu

by Peter Anayo0117

The Ndi Igbo Intellectual and Cultural Development Organisation (NIDO) has urged the Federal Government to immortalise the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

NIDO, a pan-Igbo socio-political pressure group, said this in a statement by its Director of Communications, Mr Christian Afulike, to newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Afulike, who described the late Nwosu as the “unsung hero of Nigeria’s democracy”, said that it was imperative to honour the Anambra-born academician as a way to boost the morale of serving staffers of the electoral umpire.

He argued that failure to honour Nwosu would be double standards as the June 12, 1996 presidential election had already been acknowledged by the government to be credible and its outcome recognised, hence the adoption of June 12 as Democracy Day.

“It reeks of double standards to recognise the election as the most credible in the history of elections in Nigeria; recognise the outcome of the election and at the same time pretend to forget the brain behind the entire process.

“This is unacceptable and is surely at the heart of the abysmally poor performance of Nigeria’s electoral body in all other elections conducted in the country since then.

He called for the naming of a befitting national edifice after the late Nwosu.

He said this would encourage serving and future electoral umpires in the country to serve with diligence and integrity, thereby strengthening the nation’s democracy.

He also urged the Anambra government and other state governments, particularly those of the south east geopolitical zone, to ensure the immortalisation of the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu as he was “a worthy Nigerian deserving of such honour.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Dangote reveals petrol price, sells at N990/litre

Editor

Court gives EFCC nod to take over Abuja Estate with 753 duplexes, apartments

Editor

Rivers crisis: Ijaws rally support for Fubara, say ultimatum to Gov on 2025 budget invitation to anarchy

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO