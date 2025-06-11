24.9 C
Lagos
June 11, 2025
Trending now

CBN debunks report on BDC recapitalisation deadline

June 12: Igbo group seeks immortalisation of Humphrey Nwosu

NCC, Stakeholders Tackle Rural Connectivity Challenges

Obi Cubana Visits Business Mogul, Nwagbo Barnabas, Endorses Forthcoming Legendary Highlife Awards…

NPA Meets With APM Terminals, Shipping Lines Over Container Movement To Seaport

NRC goes tough on illegal mining activities near rail tracks

Nigerian Gas Association President Appointed International Gas Union’s Africa Regional Coordinator

Rivers state 2025 Budget defence by Sole Administrator before Ad-hoc Committee, held…

FG debunks claim, says it is yet to take final decision on…

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Greece Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe 65 Birthday Service…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Greece Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe 65 Birthday Service , Thanksgiving held at Our Saviours Church

by Peter Anayo0170

L-r…  Former. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Henry Odein Ajumogobia (SAN) ; the celebrant, Former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Greece, Ambassador Opunimi Akinkugbe ; Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia; Mineja Ajumogobia; Otokini Ajumogobia and Mr / Olayinka Akinkugbe, during a  65 Birthday Service of Thanksgiving and Hymn Singing by Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe held at  Our Saviour’s Church at Tafawa Balewa Square,  on 7/5/2025, Lagos.

L-r… Celebrant, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Prof. J. K. Renner Dr. Mrs. Emi Renner and Soboma Ajumogobia.

L-r… Otokini Ajumogobia; Mineja Ajumogobia; Former Minister of Foreign , Mr Henry Odein Ajumogobia (SAN) his wife  Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia.

L-r… Husband of the Celebrant, Mr. Olayinka Akinkugbe;  Celebrant, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe and other guests.

The Ven. & Archdeacon of ikoyi, The Ven. Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi reading the word of God.

The Ven. & Archdeacon of ikoyi, The Ven. Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi, praying for the celebrant, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe.

L-r…Celebrant, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe with her husband, Mr. Olayinka Akinkugbe.

L-r… Soboma Ajumogobia; Prof. J. K. Renner and Dr. Mrs. Emi Renner.

L-r… Husband of the Celebrant, Mr. Olayinka Akinkugbe; Mr. Olafemi Adefope, Celebrant, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru and others.

Husband of the Celebrant, Mr. Olayinka Akinkugbe; Celebrant, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe (both Middle) poses with the Clergy during a 65th Birthday Service of Thanksgiving and Hymn singing by the former Ambassador of Nigeria to Greece, Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe held at  Our Saviours’ Church at Tafawa Balewa Square, on 7/5/2025, Lagos… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

NewChampion

The Lords worshippers Assembly in Collaboration with Complete Woman Lagos Chapter on a free Medical Outreach, Prayer Program in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Dr. Dan Okehi, CEO of Brickred Consult Ltd,  celebrates  70th Birthday in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO