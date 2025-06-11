FG debunks claim, says it is yet to take final decision on  forward crude oil sale

The Federal Government has reiterated that no final decision has been announced by the Government in its forward crude oil sale by the NNPCL , stressing that any commentary suggesting the collapse of any such initiative is unfounded.

This was stated in a release signed by Mohammed Manga Director, Information and Public Relations , Federal Ministry Of Finance Abuja and made available to Daily Champion

According to the statement, it reads ‘’The Federal Government of Nigeria has is aware of recent media reports concerning a potential forward sale of crude oil involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).’’

‘’While market speculation is not uncommon in the context of ongoing economic reforms and transactions, no final decision has been announced by the Government, and commentary suggesting the collapse of any such initiative is unfounded.

The Government remains focused on deploying a range of innovative, transparent, and fiscally responsible financing strategies to optimise Nigeria’s oil assets, improve external liquidity, and strengthen macroeconomic stability.