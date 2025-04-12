We have endured repeated attacks “enough is enough”, says Middle -Belt ethnic nationalities

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Coalition of Middle -Belt Ethnic Nationalities domiciled in Plateau State, have decried a decade of wanton destruction of lives and properties in the region by the terrorists saying, “enough is enough”.

The Coalition group said the silence of the world in the face of targeted violence against indigenous communities is deafening. We need your voice. We need your action.

They raised alarm on Friday while addressing newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat, Jos, in the aftermath of unfortunate attacks and killing that happened in Hurti villages, Bokkos local government area of Plateau State between 29th March and 2nd April, 2025.

Co-ordinator,Joint Leadership of Middle-Belt Ethnic Nationalities Jos, Plateau State Cordinator Professor Abraham Dogo, said the massacre of innocent souls and wide sprayed destruction of property in Middle-Belt Communities must be unequivocally condemned by all Nigerians.

“We, the Leadership of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities, rise with one voice to condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. We refuse to be silent while our communities are being ravaged and our people butchered.

“This is not the first time but it must be the last. The Middle Belt has endured repeated attacks. Our people have been killed, displaced, and traumatized beyond measure. We are farmers, not fighters. We are builders, not destroyers. And yet, we are being targeted again and again simply for existing on our ancestral land”, he lamented.

Appreciating Governor Mutfwang’s proactive measures taken to avert further attacks in the state, the Coalition recommend that swift steps to provide relief materials, shelter, and medical care to survivors, and to establish a task force that will prevent a recurrence of this tragedy.

“There is an urgent need to solicit for the full engagement of Agro Rangers Personnel of NSCDC, Plateau State Command to assist in the protection of our Farmers, Farmlands and other Agricultural investments and to safeguard the lives of our vulnerable peasant farmers in the State as the raining season sets in.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately deploy more security forces to the affected areas, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators according to the law, and fulfill its constitutional duty to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians regardless of region, religion, or ethnicity.

“The International Community the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS, Amnesty International, and other global institutions to take urgent interest in the worsening humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s Middle Belt. The silence of the world in the face of targeted violence against indigenous communities is deafening. We need your voice. We need your action.

“This is not just a Plateau issue. This is not just a Middle Belt issue. An injury to one is an injury to all.The right to life is the most sacred of all. If our farmers, who feed the nation, are being hunted down like animals, then our collective future is under threat.

“We demand justice. We demand protection. We demand peace.We stand today in grief, but not in defeat. We will continue to raise our voices until the lives of every Nigerian, regardless of tribe or faith, are valued and protected”, the coalition noted.

