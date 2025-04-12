Troops kill Biafra terrorist leader, Nkwachi Eze, in South East Operation

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

Nigerian troops have killed a notorious terrorist leader, Nkwachi Eze, also known as Onowu, during a series of raids on violent separatist groups in the South East.

The operations, conducted between April 3 and 7, 2025, also led to the death and arrest of several extremists, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the recovery of weapons, explosives, and items branded with the Biafra Liberation Army insignia.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, who praised the gallant efforts of the troops and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to protecting Nigerians and safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

In addition to the South East success, troops achieved major breakthroughs in other regions.

In the South-South, under Operation DELTA SAFE, troops foiled oil theft valued at over ₦869 million. They recovered 325,990 litres of stolen crude oil, 24,645 litres of illegally refined diesel, 19,500 litres of petrol, and destroyed multiple illegal refining sites.

A total of 49 suspects were arrested, and various equipment including boats, vehicles, generators, and pumping machines were seized.

In the North East, under Operation HADIN KAI, many terrorists, including women and children, surrendered to troops in Borno and Yobe states.

Others were killed during offensive operations, and nine logistics suppliers to terrorists were arrested.

Troops recovered weapons, unexploded ordinances, ammunition, and the sum of ₦235,330 from the suspects.

Operation FASAN YAMMA in the North West recorded success in air and ground offensives across Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

Airstrikes at Zango Hill in Katsina targeted the stronghold of a notorious terrorist kingpin. Several terrorists were neutralized, kidnapped victims rescued, and weapons, rustled cattle, and motorcycles were recovered.

In the North Central region, troops under Operation SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE neutralized extremists and kidnappers in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, and Bauchi states.

A wanted kidnap suspect, Buhari Umar, was arrested in Bauchi State. Troops recovered rifles, ammunition, motorcycles, and cash, including ₦89,800.

Troops also conducted raids in Edo, Kwara, and Niger States under Operation WHIRL PUNCH, arresting criminals and recovering arms, ammunition, and communication gadgets.

Major General Kangye assured Nigerians that military operations are ongoing across all regions and will remain intelligence-driven, professional, and focused on peace and stability.

“We recognize the sacrifices made by our brave troops and remain committed to the protection of all law-abiding citizens,” he stated.

