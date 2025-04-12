33.7 C
Lagos
April 12, 2025
Trending now

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Power Outage in parts of Enugu due to maintenance – Mainpower Electricity

by Peter Anayo087

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) says the current power outage being experienced in some parts of Enugu metropolis is as a result of ongoing maintenance.

 

The Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) is an electricity distribution company licensed by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) to distribute electricity in Enugu State.

 

The Spokesman of MEDL, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

 

According to Ezeh, MEDL wishes to inform her esteemed customers in parts of Enugu metropolis that the current power outage being experienced is as a result of a maintenance on Kingsway line II, 33KV network.

 

“In order to ensure a safe working space for the engineers working on the line, the Kingsway line 1, 33KV network, was also shut down as an additional apparatus for safety.

 

“As a result of this development, our customers in Abakaliki Road, Ogui area, GRA, Uwani, Asata axis, Zoo Estate, Achara Layout, Coal Camp and environs, the entire Ngwo, Secretariat and environs, Kingsway area and Okpara Avenue are affected.

 

“Also our customers in Railway quarters and environs, CBN Quarters, Golf Estate, New Market and environs, Iva Valley, Jamboree, Ologo Quarters, Agbani Road, Old UNTH, 9th Mile and surrounding communities will be without electricity supply during the period of the maintenance.

 

“We regret any inconvenience this must have caused our customers but assure them that all supply will be restored before the close of business today,” he assured.

 

Ezeh noted that MEDL remained committed to delivering improved electricity services to her customers.

 

