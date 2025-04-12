NOC/Sport-for-all mark Olympic Day

The Olympic Solidarity, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Sport For All Commission will organise the Olympic Day celebration, which has been scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The event is a Special Day to promote the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

The Day also aims to encourage people to be physically active for at least 30 minutes daily, corresponding to the minimum time recommended by the World Health Organisation for good health.

The event is an ideal platform to highlight the benefits of physical activity.

It allows people of all ages to learn about Olympic values and to apply them in their everyday lives.

Engaging in exercises promotes health and fitness for individuals.

Jogging and walking help burn calories, tone muscles, shape the body, and de-stress the mind.

Dr Abdul Ibrahim, Chairman of NOC Sport-For-All Commission, said: “As part of this vision, our upcoming campaign will be both social and inclusive in its approach with a clear call to action.

Exercising is more fun when it’s social, so invite someone to join you in getting active”.

Having already sent it to all the various states of the Federation, and with the programme fast approaching, we encourage the State Sports Councils or Commissions to begin their preparations.

By promoting the participation of many states in the 2024 Olympic Day celebration, we expect more states to participate in the programme in view of its immense benefit to the general public.

This year, we encourage everyone to engage in physical activity regularly to foster meaningful connections with young and old people.

NOC encourages corporate and philanthropic individuals to donate financially or support us with their products in view of the mileage it will give to their companies.

