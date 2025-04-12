Isi-Uzo PDP welcome Edeoga with grand reception

…His return, death of opposition in Enugu, says Chukwunweike, PDP state Chairman

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party, Isi-uzo Local Government Area in Enugu State, at the weekend, staged a grand reception to formally welcome the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, a development the state’s Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Martins Chukwunweike, described as the end of opposition in the state.

This was even as the Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, empahsised that Edeoga’s return had presented Isi-Uzo and Enugu State a common front for development.

The colourful homecoming, which held at Ikem, headquarters of Isi-Uzo LGA, was also marked by a reception at the residence of the former PDP Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani.

Speaking at the occasion at Ikem, Dr. Chukwunweike, commended the former LP governorship flagbearer for accepting the hand of fellowship and partnership, assuring that Enugu PDP remained irrevocably committed to fairness, equity, and inclusive development.

“Let us work together. Rest assured that what is happening today is just the beginning of a better tomorrow for all of us. Our Governor is determined to ensure that things go well. He wants all of us to be part of the development he is bringing.

“The Governor is our leader, but he cannot lead alone. He needs our people to work with him to deliver. Enugu has remained a PDP state, and it will continue. In 2027, we will return to our normal PDP days,” he said.

In his welcome address, Barr. Obeagu, who ascribed Edeoga’s return to the former LP chieftain’s democratic credentials and Governor Peter Mbah’s transformative leadership qualities, appreciated the state and zonal party leaders for their efforts in “collapsing opposition and reuniting party members in the state,” noting a new PDP had emerged in Enugu under the chairmanship of the State Chairman, Dr. Chukwunweike.

The Council Chairman also highlighted Governor Mbah’s numerous development projects and the efforts Isi-Uzo Council under his leadership had made to follow in the footsteps of the governor, and called on the people of Isi-Uzo to unite in moving the local government forward.

“We are welcoming you home with open hands and hearts. I make bold to say that the magnanimity of our governor and the bold step taken by our dear brother and his supporters is an open cheque for us to chart a great future for the people of Isi-Uzo Local Government. It presents a united and uncommon front for development.

“It is also a paradigm shift from the way politics is played in Enugu State. It shows that you are a true democrat, who understands that the end of governance is the public good. So, I commend you and your teeming supporters for this demonstration of sportsmanship by towing the line of peace, unity, and rapprochement.

“Your return is a massive addition to the political profile of Isi-Uzo Local Government and a great gain in our development drive. I, therefore, urge those who fan the embers of division and hatred for their own selfish interests to desist from such acts, as the train of Isi-Uzo is already moving,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Edeoga thanked the party leadership for their efforts in unifying all political stakeholders, describing Governor Mbah as a sophisticated individual armed with the necessary wealth of experience and qualities to take Enugu State to enviable heights.

He maintained that his decision to return to PDP was based on the principles of justice, fairness, and the dire need to move Isi-Uzo Local Government and the state forward.

“We have made a case for Isi-Uzo, and the consciousness is there; it has become a national and international issue. We must continue to make a case for Isi-Uzo. So, please, take this message home that Isi-Uzo is hungry for inclusion,” he said.

The Chairman of PDP in Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Jacob Abonyi, thereafter, formally received the returnees back in the party’s fold and expressed happiness over the development.

The event was attended by critical stakeholders in the Isi-Uzo, including Member representing Isi-Uzo in the House of Assembly, Hon. Gabrial Eze; Chairman, Isi-Uzo Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Okey Ogbodo as well as the traditional ruler of Ebor Ishiala Eha-Amufu, HRH Igwe Philemon Obeagu; Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu; former state Chairman of the PDP, Nnamani, among others.

