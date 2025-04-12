April 12, 2025
Photo Gallery

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a handshake with Sen. Chris Ngige at first memorial lecture late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a handshake with former minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige at the first memorial lecture in honour of the former Governor of old Abia State and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja on Thursday…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu greeting the wife of former Governor of old Abia State and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu after delivering the first memorial lecture in his honour in Abuja on Thursday.

 

