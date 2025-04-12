32.1 C
Lagos
April 12, 2025
Trending now

Governor Zulum bags International Award, named UN SDGs Global Champion

Isi-Uzo PDP welcome Edeoga with grand reception

Oborevwori celebrates Tompolo at 54

Ex-Super Eagles coach, “Chairman” Christian Chukwu, dies at 74

Alaafin cautions religious leaders to respect rights of others

Expert seeks female engineers’ resilience, collaboration to succeed in industry

Anambra : WAN developer empowers 300 with land, condemns get rich quick…

Chief Caleb Ani urges investors to tap into agricultural, commercial potentials of…

EU, SFCG train Rivers traditional rulers, community leaders on conflict management

Expert advocates for collaboration to address proliferation of nursing training institutions

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Governor Zulum bags International Award, named UN SDGs Global Champion

by Peter Anayo039

Borno state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur receiving the award on behalf of Governor Babagana Zullum yesterday.

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Governor Babagana Zulum, of Borno state has been awarded UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Global Champion, another international recognition for his outstanding contributions to peacebuilding, humanitarian response and sustainable development in Northeast, Nigeria.

The award was presented at the annual NGO Founders Global Network event held in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

The NGO Founders Global Network is the official and largest umbrella body of non-governmental and non-profit organisations networking across all countries to propagate and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the good of humanity and society.

The award recognised Zulum’s relentless efforts in rebuilding communities devastated by insurgency, improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, livelihood, and aligning state policies with the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Zulum was a recipient of several awards, including Forbes Magazine’s African Leadership Award, African Governor of the Year Award (Education and People Development Category) 2023 by the African Leadership Magazine and Niger Republic’s second highest national award of “De Grand Officer Dans I`Ordre”.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Zulum expressed gratitude to the organisers for the award while pledging to continue providing leadership that improves the livelihood of the people of Borno.

Mr Kadafur was accompanied by Dr Mairo Mandara, the Chief Adviser to the Governor and Coordinator on Sustainable Development Partnerships and Humanitarian Response.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Sanwo-Olu grants 55 inmates prerogative of mercy

Peter Anayo

Nigeria congratulates India on Her Republic Day

Peter Anayo

South West Govs, Pa Fasoranti mourn elder statesman, Adebanjo

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO