FG reconstitutes committee on campaign against Social Vices

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a significant move to strengthen its efforts in combating social vices in Nigeria’s Educational Institutions, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement headed by Hon. Comrade Sunday Asefon has reconstituted the Special Committee on the Campaign Against Social Vices in Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

As part of the changes, Professor Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, a Professor of Governance and legislative studies, two term member Federal House of Representatives, former Nigeria Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia and UN Offices in Vienna with vast experience in youth development initiatives who was recently admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London has been appointed as the new Chairman of the committee. His appointment takes effect immediately.

This restructuring comes with the dismissal of Comrade Maxwell SC Okoye, who previously held the position of secretary due to abuse of office, insubordination, a loss of the confidence of key stakeholders and a drift from the mandate of the committee. Bolanle Alufa has been named as the new Secretary. Alufa is a respected educator who has spent years addressing issues related to student welfare and development.

The decision reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to inject fresh perspectives and ideas into the committee’s operations.

Rounding out the new composition is Ambassador Timothy Nwachukwu LLB, a renowned communications expert, who takes on the role of Publicity Secretary. He is expected to lead efforts to amplify the committee’s work and spread awareness about the dangers of social vices among young NIgerians in Campuses across the country.

The Committee has Representatives from the Nigeria Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, student Leaders, civil society group among others while the newly appointed officials have been urged to work with dedication and integrity in order to achieve the committee’s objectives.

Professor Ugokwe, is a renowned scholar and seasoned diplomat with years of experience in the field. His appointment as Chairman is seen by many as a step in the right direction, given his impeccable credentials. He is expected to bring fresh perspectives and leadership to the committee as it continues to tackle the menace of social vices in the country.

The reconstitution of the committee and the leadership changes comes at a time when the nation is grappling with rising cases of drug abuse, cultism, cyber Crime and other antisocial behaviors that threaten the fabric of Nigeria’s Educational Institutions. There are high hopes that the new-look committee, led by Professor Ugokwe, will be able to develop and implement more effective strategies to address these challenges and make meaningful impact in the years ahead.

The reconstituted committee has been tasked with intensifying the fight against drug abuse, cyber crime, cultism, examination malpractices, and other vices that threaten the well-being and future of Nigerian students. They are expected to work closely with school managements, parents, Ministries, Department and Agencies of the government, the Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders to promote a culture of moral uprightness and excellence on campuses nationwide.

The federal government’s proactive stance indicates an understanding of the complex nature of these issues and a commitment to fostering collaboration between various stakeholders, including civil society, law enforcement, and educational institutions, in the fight against social vices.

Many have hailed this move by the government as a positive step towards salvaging the nation’s youth and giving them the best chance to succeed.

