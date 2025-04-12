Expert seeks female engineers’ resilience, collaboration to succeed in industry

A Nigerian-American engineer, Mrs Ngowari Diminas, has called on women engineers to stay resilient, build networks, and take up space with confidence to succeed in the male-dominated industry.

Diminas, who has been in the industry for about 20 years, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

The current Vice-President of WestPaq and pioneer female Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Houston Branch, said women need to remain focused, have good mentorship and collaboration.

She said being thorough, detail-oriented and knowledgeable had earned her respect in the male-dominated industry.

Diminas added that developing a mindset rooted in growth and mutual support also helped her through the years of navigating her career.

She said the challenges for women in the industry included the imposter syndrome and the feeling of not being able to take on tasks.

“I always advise other female engineers; make sure you have a buddy – someone you talk to.

“Make sure you have a fellow female that you could vent to, explain your struggles and they can also see what you go through, and guide you to make it easier.

“There’s nothing you go through in the industry that some other female hasn’t experienced,” she said.

Speaking on the value of consistency and volunteerism as critical tools for long-term success, she said: “Many women give up too easily; volunteering open doors.

“I’ve taken up roles where I wasn’t paid, and it gave people the chance to see my skills and offer me bigger opportunities.”

Diminas, who is also the Founder, Connecting All Female Engineers Worldwide, a platform created to foster global networking and mentorship, urged career women to learn to ignore the background noise.

“The ability to filter distractions has helped me grow emotionally and professionally,” she said.

She advised young female engineers to find an active mentor who would be available and engaging.

“Don’t hesitate to cut ties if your mentor isn’t responsive.

“Choose someone who will guide you, help with your resume and support your goals,” she said.

