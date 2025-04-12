Expert advocates for collaboration to address proliferation of nursing training institutions

From left: Vice Chancellor Trinity University, Prof Kolawole Clement; Chairman of the Occasion and Member, Governing Council Trinity University, Dr Olufemi Oyinsan; Guest Speaker, Prof Christiana Sowunmi; Registrar, Trinity University, Mr David Oyeijde and Acting Dean, Mrs Faosat Animashaun, during the Public Lecture on Proliferation of Nursing Training Institutions in Nigeria: The Perceived Gains and Pains by the Faculty of Nursing Science Trinity University Sabo Yaba in Lagos…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

In a bid to address the proliferation of nursing training institutions in the country, there is a call for collaboration between government and private sector on infrastructure and training.

This was disclosed in a lecture titled, ‘Prolification of Nursing Training in Nigeria: The Perceived Pains and Gains,’ presented by Prof Christiana Sowunmi.

The lecture examines the forces behind the proliferation of the institutions, the benefits (gains) they offer, and the challenges (pains) that have emerged.

The expert explained to ensure standard, “The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and the Nigeria Universities Commissiong (University programmes) oversee the accreditation of institutions and ensures standards are met.”

She therefore disclosed that as of January, 2025, NMCN, there are 400 Nursing Training Institutions in the country.

According to her, “Nursing encompasses autonomous and collaborative care of individuals of all ages, families, groups and communities, sick or well and in all settings. Nursing includes the promotion of health, prevention of illness, and the care of ill, disabled and dying people.

She pointed out, “Our role is essential in delivering patient-centered care, promoting wellness, and ensuring the smooth functioning of healthcare systems.

“Without nurses, the healthcare system would face significant challenges in addressing the needs of patients effectively.

“In recent years, we have seen a remarkable increase in the establishment of nursing training institutions across Nigeria. This phenomenon presents us with a double-edged sword—a mix of opportunities and challenges, gains and pains.

“Traditionally, nursing education in Nigeria began with a few hospital-based training centers. Since the post-independence era, the government and private sectors have expanded training opportunities to address a severe nursing shortage. Statistics and insights related to nursing education in Nigeria

“Nurses and midwives make up nearly 50% of the global health workforce, and Nigeria is no exception. However, the country faces challenges in meeting the recommended ratio of nurses to the population as recommended by the World Health Organization (ISMA|I, 2024).”

While highlighting some of the pains of the training institutions which include, inconsistency in training, shortage of teaching aids, inadequate funding among others, Prof Sowunmi called for collaboration between government and private sector to balance the pains and gains in the country.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2