April 12, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Ex-Super Eagles coach, “Chairman” Christian Chukwu, dies at 74

by Peter Anayo066

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

 

Renowned former coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, is dead. He passed on in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 74.

 

While the cause of his death remains unclear as of the time of filing this report, the news of his passing has thrown the Nigerian football community into mourning.

 

Chukwu, fondly referred to as “Chairman,” carved a niche for himself as a towering figure in Nigerian football, both on the field as a player and on the sidelines as a coach.

 

He captained the national team and later led the Super Eagles from the dugout, earning respect for his commitment and passion for the game.

 

In 2021, Chukwu was at the centre of a media storm when rumours of his death spread like wildfire.

 

The reports, later debunked, had triggered widespread concern until the legendary tactician, during his 70th birthday celebration on January 4, came out to set the record straight.

 

“I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead. Several people have been calling me from across the world since the news broke. I am still investigating the source of the story,” he had said at the time.

 

The Nigerian football icon’s death marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s sporting history. More updates are expected as details surrounding his demise unfold.

 

