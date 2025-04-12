Enugu Inter Trade Fair: NIMASA prioritises indigenous shipping development for domestic, int’l seaborne trade

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says it is prioritising the promotion of indigenous shipping development for the meaningful participation of Nigerians in domestic and international seaborne trade.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, disclosed this on Friday in a keynote address during the Special Day of NIMASA at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair, which kicked off on April 4.

Mobereola called on private individual investors and groups to partner with NIMASA and take full advantage of the wide range business opportunities in the Nigeria blue economic sector, particularly in the maritime transport segment.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Strategic Development, Mr Umar Mohammed, the director general noted that prioritising the promotion of indigenous shipping development was in line with with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

According to him, the laudable and gainful move is meant to achieve inclusive economic prosperity through job creation among other objectives.

He said, “In these regard, NIMASA management has adopted the system approach that provides for integrated development strategy.

“The priority is on simultaneous investment in the development of critical components of the maritime transport system (shipping services).

“These are innovative shipbuilding building scheme for fleet acquisition by indigenous operators; establishment of National Carrier Line to partake in the affreightment of Nigeria’s international seaborne trade to reduce the huge economic distortions caused by the non-involvement of Nigerian carriers.

“The Agency has also established additional Maritime Academies for production of globally competitive seafarers; and implementation of Public Sector Cargo Support Programme to create captive freight market for indigenous carriers.”

The NIMASA boss said that the move would also facilitate market access for indigenous carriers, who may not stand any chance to compete favorablely with the more established foreign carriers that have dominated Nigeria’s seaborne trade over the years.

“All these objectives are being pursued through partnership with the private sectors,” the director general added.

He commended the laudable efforts of Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State and President of Enugu Chambers of Commerce, Chief Odeiga Jideonwo,for providing an auspicious opportunities to create awareness and citizen’s participation in trade and investment of products and services.

Earlier, Jideonwo said that there was no doubt that quantum of importation of goods through shipping in the country’s coastal lines had greatly boosted Trade, Industry and Commerce and without critical role played by NIMASA, this would not have been possible.

“NIMASA has remained alive to her responsibilities and role in the promotion of business and economic development; hence using the platform of business concourse like the Enugu International Trade Fair to reach out and interact with the business community,” he said.

