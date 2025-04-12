27.8 C
Lagos
April 12, 2025
Trending now

Deputy Speaker, House of Reps exchange greetings with Anyim Pius Anyim at…

NOC/Sport-for-all mark Olympic Day

FG reconstitutes committee on campaign against Social Vices

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a handshake with Sen. Chris Ngige at…

ECOWAS launches Media Excellence Award to honour Voices that tells its stories

Chief Ayo Adebanjo 97th  (Leader of Afenifere) Posthumous Birthday celebration of life…

Bullion Records premieres Harcher’s new tracks, Love, Jo Si in Lagos

LASU honours Marwa, Pedro at convocation ceremony.

USA Tariff Hike on Nigerian Exports: Implications for the Nigerian Insurance Industry

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 11, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker, House of Reps exchange greetings with Anyim Pius Anyim at first memorial lecture in honour of late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja

by Peter Anayo056

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu greeting former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim at the first memorial lecture in honour of the former Governor of old Abia State and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja on Thursday…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry Int’l annual Thanksgiving Day Service held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 22, 2025

Editor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 13, 2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO