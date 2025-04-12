Deputy Speaker, House of Reps exchange greetings with Anyim Pius Anyim at first memorial lecture in honour of late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu greeting former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim at the first memorial lecture in honour of the former Governor of old Abia State and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja on Thursday…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

