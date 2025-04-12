Chief Caleb Ani urges investors to tap into agricultural, commercial potentials of Enugu South LGA

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Caleb Ani, has urged global and indigenous investors to take advantage of and tap into the huge agricultural and commercial potentials of the council area.

Ani made the call on Saturday during the Enugu South LGA Special Day celebration at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair, being organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).

Ani, who advised various commercial viable daily striving markets to come, buy and own a shop, cited the favorable tropical climate for bumper yield in agriculture,and also noted that all these comparative advantages had made the council area the cornerstone for sustainable economic growth.

According to him, these time tested advantages have positioned the local government as a hub for commerce, food security and export-oriented agribusiness in Enugu State, South-East and entire country.

He emphasised that Enugu South is not only rich in commercial activities and fertile land but also benefits from a supportive ecosystem of skilled workforce in all crafts of human endeavour.

The chairman, who is popularly called “The Mayor” by most residents, lauded His Excellency, Gov Peter Mbah, for his transformative leadership, which had catalyzed progress across multiple sectors in Enugu State.

According to him, what we have done today is showcasing the various commercial and agricultural potentials and products of our dear Enugu South LGA; thus, cascading the development efforts of the governor, Dr Peter Mbah, down to the local government level.

“What the governor is doing is encompassing, touching every sphere of the economy. In the agricultural sector, the governor is establishing 260 Smart Farm Estates which will cut across 260 political wards of the state.

“Aside from the agricultural and commercial potentials of the council area, we have the International Building Materials Market, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and we also have Garriki International Produce Market.

“As a local government, the governor’s visionary development blueprint has inspired local initiatives, enabling Enugu South Council authority to deliver tangible democratic dividends to our grassroots communities,” He said.

In a welcome address, the President of ECCIMA, Chief Odeiga Jideonwo, lauded the chairman for the remarkable achievements in the area council, particularly in fostering economic empowerment and social progress within few months in office.

Jideonwo expressed ECCIMA’s eagerness to partner with the local government to promote locally made products; adding that the “presence of Enugu South Local Government in the trade fair is quite instructive and contributed to the success of the fair.

According to the ECCIMA boss, the value, potentials and place of Enugu South Local Government in the economic development of Enugu State and Nigeria at larger, once again comes into focus.

“For us in the chamber, we are prepared to partner with all stakeholders that are ready to join in the development strides of Gov. Mbah; we just do not share in his vision only, but we have to keep the flag flying through platforms such as this trade fair.

“I commend the Chairman, Enugu South local Government, Chief Caleb Ani, for his giant strides and development efforts in his council. We are hopeful that with this partnership we will put Enugu State on the global map of economic advancement,” Jideonwo said.

Highlights of the event were the display of agricultural produce and indigenous livestock from the local government as well as cultural dances of the council area.

The Enugu South LGA Special Day served as an auspicious platform to showcase the local government’s abundant natural and agricultural resources and untapped investment opportunities.

