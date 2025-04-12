Badaru calls for enhanced defence industry collaboration between Nigeria ,Pakistan

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities through strategic collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

This call was made during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by General Shahir Shamsad, at his office in Ship House, Abuja.

The Minister commended Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategies, describing them as cost-effective and exemplary for Nigeria to consider. He highlighted that the enduring relationship between both nations is anchored on mutual respect, shared challenges, and aligned strategic interests.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Sani Datti.

“The history of cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan provides a solid foundation for expanding collaboration in the defence sector,” Minister Badaru stated.

He emphasized that joint efforts would not only enhance military capabilities but also promote mutual understanding and deepen trust between the two countries.

“We must engage and elevate our relationship. I advocate for partnerships without strings or coercion. Pakistan has effectively addressed the challenges of terrorism and IEDs using local technology and affordable drones,” he remarked.

Future cooperation will focus on critical areas, including drone technology and advancements within the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), aiming to boost local manufacturing capacity and innovation in military hardware.

General Shahir Shamsad, head of the Pakistani delegation, praised the strides made by DICON in local military equipment production, recognizing Nigeria as a significant player in Africa with substantial geo-strategic importance to Pakistan. He emphasized that deeper cooperation would yield mutual benefits for both nations.

This visit marks a new chapter in Nigeria-Pakistan defence relations, with both countries positioned to leverage their respective strengths in pursuit of enhanced security and technological progress.

