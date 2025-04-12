Babangida, Obasanjo, Abubakar, Buhari, Jonathan, others urged to intervene on Rivers emergency rule

As Rivers women protest, demand return of Gov Fubara,

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Thousands of women from Rivers State on Friday, April 11, 2025 took to the streets of Port Harcourt to protest against the State of emergency in the state.

The women from different groups, who gathered under the aegis of Justice and Democracy, during the protest called on eminent Nigerians especially former leaders of the country including ex-Presidents; General Abdulsalami Abubakar, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as well as distinguished diplomats such as Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Dr. Emeka Anyaoku, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Prof. Tanko Yakassai, Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, Chief Victor Attah, and Senator David Mark, to intervene on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the emergency rule in the state.

They also called on the president to lift the suspension on the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials of the state.

President Tinubu had on March 18, 2025 declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu and the Rivers State House of Assembly over a double explosion that rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, in Bodo, and another oil facility in the state on the 17th and 18th of March respectively.

The President went ahead to appoint retired Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator on Rivers State, after the suspension of Governor Fubara.

The declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and suspension of Governor Fubara and the Assembly has since generated lots of reactions from stakeholders of the state and across the country.

Reacting to the development, the protesting women expressed deep concern and total rejection of the move, which they believe is not driven by any genuine threat to national security as claimed by President Tinubu during his declaration.

The protesters criticized the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, for overstepping his limited powers and revealing a “calculated power grab” under the guise of national interest.

They questioned why the federal authorities would impose a state of emergency in Rivers State while ignoring dire security situations in other states, such as Plateau, Borno, Yobe, and Kaduna, where terrorists have overrun entire communities and brutally murdered thousands of innocent citizens.

The women also condemned the emerging dual system of laws in Nigeria, where one set of rules applies to Rivers State and another to other states.

In a show of solidarity, the women wore black T-shirts, red George (wrappers) and blue fez caps, and carried placards with messages such as “Allow Governor Sim work in peace” and “Peace is priceless, give peace a chance”.

The group, led by Dr. Mrs. Nancy Chidi Nwankwo, called for the immediate return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who they claimed was democratically elected.

Nwankwo said: “The overreach of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), is a glaring indicator of this political conquest. His actions, which go far beyond the limited powers of a placeholder, betray the impartiality expected of his office and reveal the real intention behind this emergency rule, a calculated power grab under the guise of national interest.

“We find it utterly confounding that the federal authorities in Abuja, relying on conjecture and manufactured narratives, would choose to descend with the full weight of force on Rivers State, deploying a sledgehammer to kill a fly, while ignoring the dire security emergencies ravaging states such as Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Benue. In these states, terrorists have overrun entire communities, taken control of local governments, and brutally murdered thousands of innocent citizens. Yet, no such declaration of emergency has been made.”

However, in their protest letter, they issued a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate democratic institutions in the state.

They also demanded an end to the “unconstitutional military rule masked as a state of emergency,” which they deem unjustified and unacceptable.

The women are also seeking intervention from respected Nigerians, including former Presidents and diplomats, to prevail upon President Tinubu to reverse this decision.

They called on eminent Nigerians especially former leaders of the country to intervene in the matter.

The group vowed to continue peaceful resistance, demanding their right to freedom, justice, and self-determination.

They also called on civil society organizations, human rights groups, and the international community to speak out against this assault on democracy.

