Anambra : WAN developer empowers 300 with land, condemns get rich quick syndrome mindset of youths

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In a bid to better the welfare of the downtrodden in the society, the National Developer of the World Agritourism Nigeria, (WAN), Chief CJ Osim Okemmuo, has empowered 300 youths with land at Awesome City, Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government area, Anambra State.

Chief Okemmuo, said that the empowerment became necessary in view of the need to empower people to upgrade from tenants,to own land and become landlords, self reliant and avoid involvement in the get rich quick syndrome.

According to him the syndrome had deceived scores and led them to untimely deaths and different catastrophic conditions.

Okemmuo who is also the patron of Agricultural Advancement and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, ‘AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd, disclosed that the land empowerment is meant only for registered realtors of AFF (Atmosphere For Favor) Landport Global Estates.

“I learnt that life functions more when you intentionally discipline yourself to be genuine, unselfish and willing to assist the government and humanity by connecting people to ways of success.

“When I promised that I will be giving lands to all the realtors of our company, people thought it was a scam. It was strange and unbelievable because people poison, kill people for the sake of land.

Land should not be a curse but a blessing because everything we eat, produce for use came from land. Today the first batch of realtors numbering above 300 have lands of their own in a choice place near Purity FM Mgbakwu, Awka Anambra State, the second batch will be receiving their own land at Delta state or any part of the country of their choice.

“AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd is a conglomerate where anyone can explore limitless opportunities. No matter your background or status in the society you keep connecting to prosperity and wealth creation.

“Governance is a collective responsibility. In today’s society where Youths have been obsessed with get rich quick syndrome leading them into kidnapping, Okeite money ritual, Yahoo internet fraud and other forms of crimes and criminality, AFF Landport Global Estates (Mega Wealth World) with vast lands, branch offices and properties across all the states in Nigeria and some African countries has created empowerment opportunities for people to register with the company, discover themselves, avail themselves of our products and services to become wealthy in the nearest future legitimately.

“Avail yourself of all AFF products and services. Once you are duly registered as a member or realtor with our maximum package you are entitled to a piece of land and can market all our products and services which include , AFF classy automobile world, AFF Rice, AFF mega wealth alkaline healing sachet table water, among others,” he stated.

He urged those in leadership positions of different categories and those who are financially wealthy to shun selfishness but rather think out practical opportunities they can create for people to engage in and better their lives saying that life is meant to be enjoyed.

Expressing satisfaction, one of the numerous beneficiaries of the land, Mr Tony Ibekwe, said, “Today what sounds like a promise to us has been fulfilled now. That which people thought was impossible has become a reality because hundreds of people, registered realtors with AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd who never knew they could be land owners within Awka Capital territory in the nearest future, flooded Awesome City Mgbakwu, with joy to see their lands, my family members and I received three plots of land at Mgbakwu from Okemmuo”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2