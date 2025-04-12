Alaafin cautions religious leaders to respect rights of others

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has called on Nigerians not to perceive religious diversity as a barrier to human relations and development, but rather a tool or resource for national development.

He also advised religious faithfuls in the country to realise the fact that religious tolerance and harmony are both legally sanctioned and socially inevitable, as the world can never be composed of one religion or culture.

A press release by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, quoted the monarch as speaking at the Special Jumat and Thanksgiving service held at the Central mosque in Oyo town.

The service was part of the activities of the Local Organising Committee for the coronation ceremony.

At the Central mosque filled to the brim, Alaafin Owoade noted that all religious communities must understand that there is no alternative to inter-faith dialogue, as there can never be a universal religion or an exclusive society for adherents of a particular religion.

Accordingly, he stated that, “” whereas every religious group has the right to uninhibited religious practice, as this must be done with commensurate or reciprocal respect for the rights of other faithfuls to practise their own religious traditions; provided that such does not constitute any derogation to the right of others to observe their own rituals.

‘’This desirable scenario of religious harmony can be achieved in Nigeria only through the establishment and sustenance of a neo-religious educational praxis that would generate a culture and orientation of multi-religiosity in our children and youths, as well as a commensurate programme of re-orientation of the adult population.

“Hirtherto, the dominant model of religious education in Nigeria has been faith-oriented and overwhelmed by religious indoctrination and dogma’’.

Oba Owoade further counseled all religious communities to educate their leaders or preachers on the need for religious harmony and the toleration of other faiths.

While also educating religious leaders on the need to keep their sermons within the realm of moderation and modesty, the Royal Father stressed the need to strengthen inter-faith dialogue at the national, state and local levels in order to prevent future manifestations of religious violence..

Oba Owoade reiterated his mission as the symbol of the people’s past, custodian of their history and past, upholder and preserver of their culture, customs, an epitome of cultural norms and values such as truth, discipline, courage and responsibility.

” I will continue to show a sympathetic understanding for the traditions, customs and religions of the people. This is to enable me enjoy the respect, obedience and reverence from my

people because the authority and power actually come from the traditions of the people”, he stated.

Earlier, the Musafat of Oyo land and the acting Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Abdul-Lateef Eleyele, told the Alaafin to always seek divine intervention in all his actions and deeds on the throne..

The acting Chief Imam also urged the people to always pray for success of the monarch on the throne and abstain from acts detrimental to peace, progress and development.

On the entourage of the Alaafin of Oyo were some members often Oyo Taditional Council, the Oyo Mesi, ten upgraded Baales ( village heads) to the status of Part 2 monarch , Owoade Royal Families , and members of the Coronation Local Organising Committee led by its Chairman, Dr. Kunle Ogunmola.

