2027: PDP cedes North-Central National VC to Abuja, endorse Abdulraman Muhammed 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), North-Central zonal congress, bill to hold in Plateau State, the party said they have ceded position of the Vice National chairman in the region to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

However, it was learned that the PDP leadership and stakeholders in the FCT has endorsed Engr. Abdulraman Mohammed as the consensus candidate for the position of the VC.

Mohammed, the current PDP national auditor while speaking to party delegates at the PDP Secretariat in Jos on Friday, confirmed Plateau as the headquarters of PDP.

He revealed North-Central as one family, and part of the reason why they were in Jos is to present himself and interface with the delegates under the decision of PDP in FCT.

“I will make myself available to reach out to leaders if given the opportunity to make sure we bring the dream of the zone to reality. We are determined to replicate the virtue of late Solomon Lar who was the pioneer national chairman, and renewed that hope to bring back our mandate come 2027.”

Plateau State PDP chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan stated that PDP is the only political party in Nigeria riding in sound footing always ready to provide governance for Nigerians.

Stressing the rationale behind taking position of the national VC to FCT, Hassan acknowledged that similar gesture were accorded to Plateau which is why they brought Hon. Theophilus Dakas Sham.

He said Plateau solidly aligned it’s thought with the arrangement as they continue engaging and reaching out to stakeholders so that at end of the day to have a general consensus.

On the current issue of insecurity, Hassan said what is happening in Plateau and other states in the middle belt is land grabbing.

The executive chairman Bwari Area council Abuja, Dr. John Gabaya, who doubled as coordinator general for Abdulraman Mohammed, North-Central campaign council 2025 assured that Mohammed possessed a requisite experience to pilot the affairs of PDP in the zone.

He charged delegates to consider voting for competence and capability as any politician indulging in religious sentiment, nepotism instead of governance has nothing to offer.

