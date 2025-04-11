26 C
News

Oyo pays N264m compensation to property owners on Circular Road

by Peter Anayo0113

JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

The Oyo State Government, on Thursday, commenced payment of the first batch of Two Hundred and Sixty-four Million Naira (N264m) as compensation to property owners affected by the Senator Rasheed Adewolu circular road corridor.

 

The presentation of cheques was held on Thursday, April 10 at the conference room, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Agodi Ibadan.

 

Recall that the Government had earlier conducted an identification and verification exercise for the property owners on the corridor of the project, after which their property was valued for the compensation.

 

The commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Akin-funmilayo Williams stated that the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde had earmarked the sum of two hundred and sixty-four million naira for the first batch as compensation to the affected claimants.

 

He explained that the Oyo state government considered it important to compensate land owners who were affected by the construction of the road, adding that the road would add value to the state.

 

Hon. Akin-Funmilayo said the Oyo state Government and affected property owners ensured proper scrutiny of the list.

 

The Commissioner urged property owners with genuine documents to approach the Ministry for adequate compensation.

 

“The Governor has earmarked the sum of Two hundred and sixty-four million naira N264, 000, 000. 00k) as compensation to the affected claimants in the first batch of this exercise”, he said.

 

A claimant, Mr. Salawu Abiola expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for his unprecedented achievement and empathy towards the affected property owners.

 

