Ondo Police refute kidnapping report, say misinformation a threat to public safety

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has reacted to a video currently circulating across various social media platforms, purportedly depicting a kidnapping incident said to have occurred recently in Ondo State.

The Command through its spokesman, Ayanlade Olushola, categorically refuted the claim.

Setting the record straight upon thorough investigation, he said it was established that the incident in question did not occur in Ondo State, but rather took place sometime last year in a community located in Edo State, near the boundary with Ondo State.

The Police spokesman said “This act of disinformation poses a serious threat to public safety, creates unnecessary panic among citizens, and potentially hampers ongoing security operations.

“The Ondo State Police Command views the spread of unverified and misleading information as not only irresponsible but also counter productive to efforts in maintaining peace and security within the state.

“We urge members of the public to always verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it, particularly on social media.

“The general public is encouraged to rely on official communication channels for accurate updates regarding security matters.

“The Ondo State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We continue to work diligently with other security agencies and community stakeholders to prevent and combat crime across the state.

