LASU honours Marwa, Pedro at convocation ceremony.

L-R: Otunba Femi Pedro; the Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Gbolahan Elias; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chairman/CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) conferred with Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development) Honoris Causa; his wife, Munirat; Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni during the 28th convocation ceremony of LASU, at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.