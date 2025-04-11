LASU honours Marwa, Pedro as Sanwo-Olu gifts best graduating student N10m

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gifted the best graduating student (2023/2024) academic session of the Lagos State University (LASU), Miss Nwosu Isioma Sybil N10 million for her academic excellence.

Sanwo-Olu represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat made the disclosure at the 28th convocation ceremony, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

Also, Otunba Olufemi Pedro, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State received Doctor of Business (Banking, Entrepreneurship and National Development) and Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) former Military Administrator of Lagos State was honoured with Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development).

The ceremony witnessed the conferment of honorary degrees and rank of distinguished professors where eminent personalities were recognized.

LASU honoured, 2,235 Postgraduate Students, 302 Postgraduate Diplomas, 1,132 Academic Masters, 639 Professional Masters, 125 Doctor of Philosophy and 37 Professional Doctoral Degrees.

Nwosu is from the department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science of the institution and emerged as the best graduating student with CGPA 4.93.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello had during a press conference disclosed, “Among the 8,711 students graduating with first degree programmes form the university, 192 came out with first class honors and 17 with Unclassified (MBBS/BDS) Degrees, 3,076 graduated with Second Class Upper Division, 4,397 with Second Class Lower Division, 990 with third class and 39 with a pass…. I am delighted to announce Nwosu Isioma Sybil as our overall best graduating student,” she said.

Speaking at the grand finale on Thursday the Deputy Governor made remarks: “you are very brilliant, your exceptional academic achievement is a fine example and you know that last year, the best student got an award of 10 million naira so you will get the same 10 million naira.”

In his speech, Sanwo-Olu said, “Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I acknowledge with pride that the Lagos State University has consistently upheld the lofty expectations of its founding fathers, exhibiting admirable commitment to academic excellence. This commitment is apparent in the caliber of exceptional graduates produced annually by the University.

“The alumni of this prestigious institution have consistently demonstrated exceptional academic prowess and outstanding personal qualities, thereby providing a steady supply of highly skilled and capable professionals to drive progress in our dear Lagos State and nation.

“As you participate in this momentous occasion, draw inspiration from the exceptional achievements of individuals being honored today. Let their success drive your commitment to excel in your own future academic and professional pursuits.

“To our Diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree graduands, your perseverance and sacrifices have ultimately paid off. As you embark on the next chapter, I urge you to uphold integrity, focus on proffering innovative solutions and pursue your dreams with unwavering dedication. I wish you the very best in your future endeavors.

“To our PhD graduands, your courage and resolve to pursue the pinnacle of academic achievement are truly admirable. Having demonstrated exceptional dedication and intellectual rigor, you are now poised to make lasting impact on society. I implore you to continuously strive to push the boundaries of human knowledge and achievement.

While acknowledging the contributions Marwa and Pedro in the development of the State and Nigeria as a whole, Sanwo-Olu noted, “Your wealth of experience, exemplary leadership, and innovative spirit serve as a beacon of inspiration and have earned you a place among the most revered individuals in our society. These honorary degrees serve as a testament to your unwavering commitment to positive change in the state and nation at large.

“As we gather today, I want to emphasize the importance of academic excellence in our society. We must remind young people that excelling in education is just as valuable as success in the entertainment industry, fashion, or sports. It’s our responsibility to foster a culture that hungers for knowledge and innovation.

“Education is the backbone of our society, and we must recognize its importance in addressing societal needs and human development. As leaders, we must ensure our educational system remains relevant and effective in providing innovative solutions to real-life problems,” the Governor stated.

