ECOWAS launches Media Excellence Award to honour Voices that tells its stories

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

From 9 to 12 April 2025, members of the committee tasked with selecting the best productions for the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award are meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

The opening ceremony of the session featured remarks from senior ECOWAS officials, including the Special Advisor on Economic Affairs to the President, Mr. Mambureh Njie; the Head of Communication, Mr. Joel Ahofodji; and the President of the Jury, Professor Abdoulie Gassama — all of whom underscored the vital role journalism has played in advancing democracy, peace, and development in the region.

The jury, composed of seven distinguished experts representing ECOWAS’ three official languages — English, French, and Portuguese — began its work by reviewing entries in the television category, applying rigorous criteria including originality, ethics, impact, and technical quality.

More than a celebration of journalistic excellence, the Awards reaffirm ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to media freedom, regional integration, and storytelling that reflects the voices, experiences, and aspirations of the people of West Africa.

