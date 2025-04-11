27.5 C
Lagos
April 11, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chief Ayo Adebanjo 97th  (Leader of Afenifere) Posthumous Birthday celebration of life , times held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0157

L-r…Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election , Mr. Peter Obi; Leader of the Pan- Yourba Socia-Cultural group, Afenifere  Kabiyesi Oladipo Olaitan; (First Son of  late Afenifere leader  Pa  Ayo Adebanjo) Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide  , Okey Nwadinobi; Member   Council of Elders Ndigbo Lagos, Nze Charles  Anyiam- Osigwe ,.during the Posthumous Birthday Celebration of life and times for Chief Ayo Adebanjo 97th  (Leader of Afenifere) held at Muson Center Onikan Lagos . 10/4/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r…(Second  Son of  late Afenifere leader  Pa  Ayo Adebanjo)  Mr Segun Adebanjo; daughter of late Afenifere leader (Pa Ayo- Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; President Dangote Group ,Aliko Dangote  ; (First Son of  late Afenifere leader  Pa  Ayo Adebanjo) Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; Chairman Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede.

L-r …(Second  Son of  late Afenifere leader  Pa  Ayo Adebanjo)  Mr Segun Adebanjo; Former Governor of Osun State &former Minister of interior , Ogbeni, Rauf Aregbesola;  Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election , Mr. Peter Obi; (Second  Son of  late Afenifere leader  Pa  Ayo Adebanjo)  Mr Segun Adebanjo; Eldest daughter Ayotunde Ayo- Adebanjo.

L-r… Former Vice President World Bank , Mrs Oby Ezekwesili  her husband Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili .

L-r…Chairman Planning Committee of late Afenifere leader   Burial  Dr Biodun Shobanjo. Former Governor of Osun State &former Minister of interior , Ogbeni, Rauf Aregbesola and  Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election , Mr. Peter Obi.

L-r…  Speakers ,  Balogun Akin Osuntokun; National Treasure Afenifere,Chief  Supo Shonibare and Chief Solomon Asemota.

L-r…  Mr Laolu Taiwo ; Mr Obafemi Adebanjo  and  Mr Segun Adebanjo.

L-r…  Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Bode George; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election , Mr. Peter Obi.

L-r …Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Dr Ngozi Olejeme;   National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo  and  Dr Ezechi Chukwu.

L-r… President ,Ndigbo Lagos Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd);  Nze Charles  Anyiam- Osigwe; Prince Chris Igwe , both members Council of Elders Ndigbo Lagos .

L-r… Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election , Mr. Peter Obi; Chairman Planning Committee of late Afenifere leader   Burial  Dr Biodun Shobanjo; Nigerian Pharmacist and Politician , Mr Jimi Agbaje .

L-r… Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide  , Okey Nwadinobi ;Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election , Mr. Peter Obi; National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Dr Ezechi Chukwu; Coordinator Ohanaeze Ndigbo South west, Chief Everest  Ozonweke , during the Posthumous Birthday Celebration of life and times for Chief Ayo Adebanjo  at 97th  (Leader of Afenifere) held in Muson Center Onikan Lagos on 10/4/2025…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

