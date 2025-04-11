Bullion Records premieres Harcher’s new tracks, Love, Jo Si in Lagos

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

As the entertainment industry globally awaits the release of the single by the Bullion Records’ Song Writer and Music Super Star, Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, the debut has been premiered at two famous clubs in Lagos metropolis, namely Westend Sports Bar and Eagle Club on Wednesday and Thursday consecutively.

The premiere of the two tracks, Love and Jo si (dance to it) at the two events lived up to its billing as Harcher showed the stuff he is made of amidst loudest ovation from the music audience.

At the Eagle Club, where he performed with Oritse Femi, Harcher was glad to play on stage with famous musician, the crooner of “Igbeyawo and Oro Aje”.

Speaking at the events, Harcher said he was happy with his performances at the events where his tracks were premiered.

“I lived up to the expectation as I turned the whole place ‘upside down’. That was the expectation for the nights and I thanked God I met the expectations.

“I started writing music at an unbelievable young age. My motivation has been the love for music and seeing others doing well also added to the motivation.

“My message to the Music producers, writers and singers is that they should keep on writing, just keep dropping them in the studio. You don’t know which one will be hotly accepted. Keep writing and singing on your bed, in the sitting room, just keep driving.

“I know it is not easy, but continuity is the key, you don’t know when that moment will come.

“For me, this is just the beginning, not the end. There are more to come. I always write songs from fantasy and experiences. Whenever you see Harcher, it is going to be vibe”.

Harcher said the great Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Davido and Olamide are top among his role models.

He described Bullion Records as his Guardian. “Bullion Records is the Guardian. Everything I need they provide

Professionalism is also there. With Bullion Records I want to see myself on the bigger stage”, he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Bullion Records, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo said he was happy to be at the premiere of Harcher’s Tracks because, according to hi,m Harcher is a young and talented songwriter and musician.

“Our aim in Bullion Records is to bring young and talented artists to the limelight. So we are determined to bring Harcher to the great stage. Our expectation is that he will release his album before July this year when he is billed to perform in London.

“At Bullion Records we are determined to discover young talents and bring them to the limelight and this we will continue doing”, Ajadi said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Bullion Records, Mr Femi Elegbede said Harcher is a versatile artist.

“He is a young guy coming up and he has the zeal to succeed. He is the rave of the moment. He is all over the place. I am happy and impressed at the reception during this premiere. Harcher is a stand out artist. He doesn’t copy others. He is an artist in his own right.

“Bullion Records is his home. Bullion Records is his father, Bullion Records is his mother.

He will be performing at the Afro beat festival in London, which is in July this year.

So big things are coming up for him. We have several artists but we are taking them one by one. It is Harcher now, others are coming “.

