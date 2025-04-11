26 C
April 11, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Beware of fraudsters in Lake View Estate Properties, Navy Holdings Ltd warns

by Peter Anayo0137

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

 

Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) has issued a public warning regarding what it described as a disturbing trend of online scams targeting unsuspecting Nigerians with fraudulent offers related to properties at Lake View Estate, Navy Town Asokoro.

 

In a statement on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer, NHL, Commander Abdulsalam Sani clarified that the company is not working with any third-party agents to facilitate the sale of land or property in the area.

 

According to him, the NHL is the sole owner of all Navy lands and deals directly with its subscribers, stressing that anyone claiming to act as an agent for NHL in property transactions is a fraudster.

 

He said,”The attention of the Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) has been drawn to a trending video on online platforms by some unscrupulous elements trying to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard earned money on its properties at Lake View Estate, Navy Town Asokoro.

 

“The NHL wishes to state that it has not engaged the services of any third party as agent to facilitate sales of its land or property. The NHL, being the sole owner of Navy lands deal directly with its subscribers; hence the NHL calls on potential subscribers not to deal with any individual fronting as agent.

 

“While we will work to unravel the faces of those behind this attempted fraud, the NHLwishes to state that anyone who intends to subscribe to any of its lands/property can visit its office on Aso Clinic Road, Asokoro, adjacent to Army War College Nigeria.”

 

He therefore urged the public to be cautious and avoid dealing with individuals posing as agents.

 

Sani further called on the general public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities related to its properties.

 

According to him, the company expressed its gratitude for the ongoing support and cooperation of the Nigerian public in combating these fraudulent schemes.

 

 

