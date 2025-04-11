2027: Nsukka leaders endorse Gov Mbah over massive projects in the Zone

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Leaders of Enugu North Senatorial District, otherwise known as Nsukka Zone, have endorsed the Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, to continue in office beyond 2027, saying the governor has transformed the zone in less than two years of his administration.

The Nsukka leaders who convened at the Adada House, Nsukka, on Thursday, under the aegis of Enugu State Coalition for Progress, Enugu North Senatorial Zone Branch, comprised a cross section of socio-cultural groups, the academia, representatives of Traditional Rulers, captains of industry, businessmen and women, politicians, market men and women, farmers association, labour leaders, among other leaders drawn from the 6 council areas of the zone, expressed their unwavering support for the Mbah administration.

In an interactive session by a panel of discussants from the groups which was followed by a communique issued at the end of the discussion and signed by no fewer than 700 signatories including the former deputy governor, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, Senator Chuka Utazi of the All Progressives go Congress (APC), the deputy speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ezeani Ezenta, Dr. Dan Shere, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Gen. Godwin Ugwuoke (rtd), Dr. Mike Ajogwu SAN, Chief Maxwell Ukuta, Prof Osita Ogbu, and Igwe Dr H.N Ukuta, they cited the litany of monumental infrastructural developments of the governor across the state, particularly in Nsukka Zone, as the reasons behind their endorsement.

In a resolution and vote of gratitude, the coalition commended the governor’s outstanding leadership and stellar performance since assuming office in May 2023, saying the only candidate the zone would support in 2027 is Governor Mbah.

They insisted that supporting Mbah to do 8 years in office was in the best interest of Nsukka people, as his re-election would enable him to finish the landmark projects initiated by his administration in the zone, which were already opening Nsukka for economic development.

The coalition further praised the governor for providing peace and security in Enugu State, making it an attractive destination for investment, business, and tourism in Nigeria.

“In particular, we note with satisfaction, that the setting up of the Enugu State Command and Control Center by His Excellency at the Government House for tracking criminal activities across the state has become a model for other states of the federation. We applaud His Excellency’s holistic development agenda for Enugu State anchored on his disruptive innovation philosophy as a catalyst for positive change,” the communique read in part.

While underscoring that the senatorial district has 102 electoral wards constituting 39.2 percent of the 260 electoral wards in the state, the elated Nsukka leaders said with 102 Smart Green Schools and 102 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the six councils, the zone has become the highest beneficiary of Mbah’s stellar performance.

On the ongoing dualization of Enugu-Ugwogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road, the coalition described it as a critical infrastructure aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activities, adding that the reconstruction of the 44.8 km Ama Ngwo-Eke-Oghe-Iwollo-Umulokpa road and the new 40 km Owo-Ama Nkanu-Ubahu-Mbu-Neke dual carriageway would open up a new traffic and economic corridor to the senatorial zone.

It also noted that Mbah’s administration has transformed Enugu State from a civil service state to a fast-emerging industrial hub, with an unimaginable annual internally generated revenue of over N600 billion by the end of 2025. “The governor’s commitment to progress is evident in the rapid pace of development and transformation across various sectors, including roads, bridges, healthcare, security, tourism, entertainment, industries, and educational institutions.”

Throwing their weight behind the governor, Chief Ukuta said the people of the zone would not only queue behind him in the next polls, they also owed the governor apology for the herd mentality that almost led to the voting of wrong candidates.

Expressing confidence in the governor’s leadership ability, Senator Utazi said as an APC card-carrying member, he was at the meeting to particularly appreciate the good work of the governor, stressing that he deserved the unwavering support of the entire zone.

“I am a card-carrying member of APC starting from my ward in Nkpologu all the way to Abuja. I want to say that this gathering is not for PDP. It’s a gathering for every well-meaning Nsukka indigene who is appreciative of the good job the governor of Enugu State is doing in Enugu State and especially in Enugu North senatorial district. In fact, when I came back to Enugu, starting from the airport, I saw nylon roads, the type only seen in Abuja. When I visited the governor recently to discuss the police station I built there as a senator, the governor was immediately working to operationalize it, and is additionally working on the road from 9th Mile to Umulokpa. He also told me severally the things he was doing in Nsukka zone and all of them are what people can see on ground. Let’s support him to continue with his job. I want to say frankly that Nsukka people are happy with him,” the senator added.

Adding his voice, Dr. Ajogwu said the coalition had already spoken the minds of Nsukka people which was to support the governor for another term.

On his part, Hon. Ezeani, who led lawmakers from the zone, said the governor would continue to enjoy cordial relationship with the House of Assembly to ensure the continuation of the good governance in the state.

He described the Mbah administration as business unusual where new projects were springing up daily with many already completed across the state, adding that they had already declared unalloyed support and endorsement for his candidacy beyond 2027.

Lending his voice, Dr Shere lauded the governor for the transport infrastructure project, which has the Nsukka Central Terminal Station, the Holy Ghost ultra-modern terminal stations, Abakpa and Gariki stations in addition to the recently delivered CNG buses ordered by the state government.

“You don’t need to be told that in Nsukka, we are all adopting Governor Peter Mbah to complete the job he has started here. Nsukka is now looking beautiful because of what he’s contributing to our economy, infrastructure, education and transport sectors. Look at the Enugu Air, it’s a game-changing moment for the state. The investment prospects will impact all the nooks and crannies of the state. Again, the International Conference Centre, the ongoing 5 star hotel, the Hotel Presidential and the 300-bed international hospital in the state will make Enugu the hub of medical tourism where robotic surgery will be conducted and thousands of jobs created,” he said.

Moving a motion for endorsement of the governor for 2027, Chief Itanyi insisted that the ongoing 43.7 km dualisation of the Penoks-Ugwogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka road was the single most costly project in the state. The motion was unanimously affirmed by voice votes by the member’s coalition who filled the hall.

